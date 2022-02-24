Eiza González poses with luxury jewelry and an elegant dress

Eiza González has earned a place among the most talented and influential Mexican actresses in Hollywood, but she is also considered one of the most glamorous and stylish celebrities for fashion. The protagonist of “Don’t worry, I’ll take care of you” and “Godzilla vs. Kong” so she confirmed it on the cover of InStyle magazine in its February 2022 issue.

The famous posed with an elegant and sensual pastel pink dress look with a spectacular neckline on her back. For a special touch she added a rhinestone and diamond necklace from the house of Bulgari for which she is an ambassador for North America. The Mexican beauty was chosen as the image of the brand, being the first Latin American to achieve this milestone.

As in many of his other publications on social networks, praise and compliments were added. “Wow beautiful”, “The most beautiful”, “Queen” and “Fabulous woman”, were some of the comments that were read on her Instagram.

Eiza sets trends in each of her appearances on the red carpet and in the different public events in which she usually attracts attention with her outfits. Weeks ago, she collaborated with the Vogue publication for an image session inspired by the Mexican diva María Félix. The actress took the opportunity to praise the gold movie diva, whom she considered “an incredibly powerful woman with a lot of personality, very complex.”

This would be a preview of one of the next and most ambitious projects of the Mexican actress, who joined the Oscar nominee, Matthew Heineman, to create the biographical series of the iconic actress María Felix. According to Deadline, González will not only play the well-remembered actress, but she will work in the production alongside Dana Harris, Nicole King and Walter Rivera.

The actress, who began 2022 with an agenda full of projects and waiting for the premiere of her new film with Jake Gyllenhaal, confessed to being a “workaholic” in her interview for Vogue Mexico, something that, as she insisted, she appreciates and “feeds her soul”. “I love to be creating. I am lucky to dedicate myself to what I always wanted: art”, quoted the renowned magazine.

In 2022, Eiza is also gearing up to act alongside one of Hollywood’s greatest, Meryl Streep, as part of the Extrapolations series. This production will be broadcast on Apple TV + and will address one of the recurring themes in the latest Hollywood movies, the climate crisis. In the series will also be Forest Whitaker, Marion Cotillard and Tobey Maguire.