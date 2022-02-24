Edson, without termination clause to leave Ajax – Sniper

NO CLAUSE TO EMIGRATE

What a luxury to see compatriots like Héctor Herrera and Edson Alvarez playing as starters in the Eighth of the Championslig, and with a tremendous level.

Well, you’ve heard for sure that there are many interested in signing them, HH is talked about in the MLS and Machín sounds strong in the Premier.

I tell you that Edson, contrary to what various media speculate, does not have a termination clause, as it turns out that in the last renewal, the Mexican and Ajax agreed to have a negotiation when an offer arrives, that is, for Álvarez to leave, one is not enough minimum figure, but it must be an agreement between the footballer and the club. A loyal move, trustworthy.

If I had put it on, I’m sure it would be well above the 20 melons reported by the English press that they offer for Machín. At least three times as much for how Edson is playing. So to make the jump, wool is not enough, but you have to convince Edson and the Dutch club.

AT LEAST IT HAS CHANGED A LITTLE

It is easier for me to win the lottery jackpot than for Chicharow to return to El Tri with Martino, although Guardado has denied problems with Hernàndez and does not close the doors on him, he only does so to avoid generating controversy.

Although many say out there that the possibility of a return opens up, in reality Tata continues with the firm idea of ​​keeping him very far away.

That yes, what has already changed for the next call is that since Martino was read the card, it turns out that he no longer returned to his homeland in this break between games, but in the end he stayed in Mexico to watch league games Em Ex. At last. Although that does not mean that he will open the call for local talent, in that he is still very closed to playing it with his own.

WAITING FOR ORDERS FROM DOÑA FIFA

By the way, the Azteca Stadium will have to experience, yes or yes, a new cat’s hand in its facilities to be confirmed as one of the venues that will host the 2026 World Cup.

Communication with FIFA is assiduous in this regard and there is a process of reviewing issues and final modifications that have to be carried out. The remodeling times need to be defined exactly, but they could start at the end of the current Clausura.

For now, it is necessary to improve visibility at the top by removing cumbersome structures, expand locations and think about more elevators. The shopping plaza project is not forgotten and the surrounding avenues and access to the colossus have also been improved.

IT IS WORTH THE ARBITRATION

Mexican arbitration does not leave one when it is already entering another. This time it has to do with the VAR and the rules that are passed through the triumphal arch by the attendees.

From the outset I’ll tell you that cell phones cannot be entered into the mobile unit, better known as the ‘cubbyhole’, for obvious reasons: an external call could change the comment to the central judge and therefore the decision of a play. So it shouldn’t.

However, it turns out that the VARs and AVARs who work at the Brizio Commission don’t give a damn and are becoming more unashamed. It is enough to check these photos of this tournament, in which the attendees show off their good vibes in the mobile unit with cell phones, in addition to those who take the images, in a clear sign that disorder reigns in the guild.

YES THERE IS A CENTER!

What Solari do you need a center? Well, ask the boss to go reinforce them. I’ll tell you that my secret intelligence network reaches the most remote confines where a ball rolls and last night it caught Mr. Emilio Azcárraga defending it on some Constituent fields, and he did not do badly at all. Punctual to the marking, without wrinkling handing out voices to accommodate his team. There is the option, my Santi.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN: FERNANDO GUERRERO WILL WHISTLE AMERICA VS PUMAS.