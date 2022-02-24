EA would have no intention of renewing the ‘FIFA’ license and this is why

Electronic Arts has been renewing its license for several decades for the annual launch of the franchise FIFA, one of the most important football titles in the history of video games. Now, during recent negotiations over the status of the license, it appears that Andrew Wilson, CEO of EA, has no desire to continue supporting the renowned franchise. At least not in the way we are used to.

According to the alleged statements collected by the portal VGCit seems that the aforementioned manager has tried to convince the company’s employees to withdraw support for the franchise FIFA. In this way, Wilson ensures that this is the most appropriate move they can make for the brand; and it is that the CEO considers that the license has become “an impediment” to the progress of the saga.

His words show that this limitation would have prevented expansion of games beyond traditional modes which we already see within the yearly iterations of FIFA. Likewise, the license would have limited the entry of the brand to “wider digital ecosystems”, according to anonymous sources that have informed VGC.

In this way, Andrew Wilson believes that the only thing that the franchise has been able to offer EA in non-World Cup years was “four letters on the front of the box“.

Basically, what we get from FIFA in a year without a World Cup is the four letters that appear on the front of the box; in a world where most people don’t even see the box anymore because they buy the game digitally. In a World Cup year, of course, we have access to the World Cup; but in the larger context of world football on an annual basis, the World Cup is important, but it is not the most important. We have another 300 licenses that give us the content that our players engage with more and more deeply. Andrew Wilson, CEO of Electronic Arts Inc.

It is not the first time that EA threatens to leave FIFA

Credit: FIFA

During the final months of 2021, an uproar seemed to shake the relations between Electronic Arts and the International Federation of Football Association (FIFA). According to the reports published during this time, everything pointed to the organization was demanding EA a higher payment for each World Cup cycle. That is, every 4 years, EA would have to disburse about 1,000 million dollars; thus reaching the sum of 2,500 million dollars when the agreement reached its 10 years.

Of course, this request was not viewed with good eyes by Electronic Arts. According to reports, FIFA was requesting more than double what was agreed in previous contracts. However, this is not the only reason the collaboration suffered.

FIFA also intends to limit the use of the franchise name by Electronic Arts. And it is that the latter also uses the name “FIFA” for some of its tournament arms and digital products; including NFTs FIFA UltimateTeam.

Electronic Arts follows studying the possibility of renewing or not the license of FIFA. Of course, this would not affect player, stadium or club licences, as these are negotiated directly with FIFPRO; who have already agreed to renew them with the American publisher.