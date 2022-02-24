“don’t look up” | Salvadoran News

Those who have not yet seen “Don’t look up” on Netflix I hope you can attend the theaters. It is worth opening your eyes to the way in which greed is the engine of decision-making at high levels and how the vileness of self-centeredness prevails over the well-being and salvation of humanity.

The movie “Don’t look up”, which was released on Netflix a few days ago, is not only a mirror that invites reflection on the current way in which problems are resolved in the highest spheres of world politics, but it also offers a parody of the eternal conflict between science and the economic interests of those who preponderate the decision-making agenda in the face of an apocalyptic emergency of a terrifying nature.

The plot of the film reflects the current reality in which we live, which far from being a satire, is brutal frankness about a possible scenario of a destructive comet that will impact the planet. The work reveals how political leaders are subdued by the priorities of the interests of technology, setting aside scientific and technical solutions, to the extreme of not only silencing them, but also destroying them in a context of mass manipulation using communications from social media. The film shows us with great sincerity how humanity prioritizes and resolves in favor of a few, sacrificing what is important for what is apparent.

In the tainted context of social networks, “Don’t look up” shows Leonardo DiCaprio representing Doctor Randall Mindy, astronomer professor at Michigan State University, who together with Kate Dibiasky (played by Jennifer Lawrence) discover a comet that will impact on earth. Neither NASA nor the president of the United States, represented by Meryl Streep, nor any counterweight country to the United States are capable of putting the salvation of the planet before Peter Isherwell (Mark Rylance), the mogul billionaire of technology and CEO of the Bash company, who faithfully illustrates the character of the owners of technology companies similar to any colossal cyclops like Apple, Alphabet, Amazon, Microsoft or Huawei.

The film, produced and directed by Adam McKay, precisely reflects society’s terrifying lack of response to climate collapse, whose symbol is the comet. From a strategic point of view, it is a very well-disguised caricature under the banner of pantomime comedy of how decisions are made in times of crisis and that the good of humanity matters little when there are powerful groups that no one can control. make them change their minds (not even all the scientists, the artists and the most studied). Bought political wills, selfishness to the highest power, influence peddling, individualism, narcissism and the ingratitude of social networks, manipulated based on the acquisition of minerals required to continue producing technological gadgets. One more vanity to the current lack of balance of our civilization.

It is obvious that the scenario of the collapse of a planet is an extreme irony; however, in these times there are already lordships and technological empires that, lynching democracy, impose their will, simulating millions of followers on social networks; dumbing down and condemning the wise to poverty; muzzling those who know the most, making up reality to cover up their motives of egomania and pure vanity.

