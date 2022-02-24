Don’t look up! – Angle 7

-Advertising-

*By: Maria Eugenia Ibarrarán Viniegra

The movie ¡Don’t look up! starred by Leonardo Dicaprio, Jennifer Lawrence and Meryl Streep there is no waste. It can be read on so many levels that your head doesn’t stop spinning after seeing it. The Institute of Environment Xavier Gorostiaga SJ (IIMA) and the Department of Social Sciences of the Universidad Iberoamericana Puebla organized a Film-Forum on this matter on February 18. The panelists were Daniel Marketstudent of the Bachelor of Environmental Sciences and Sustainable Development and Youth Environmental Leader, the Dr. Miguel Calderon Cheliusprofessor-researcher of the Degree in Political Sciences and the Dr. Maria Eugenia Ibarrarán Viniegraresearcher at the IIMA and professor of the Degree in Economics and Finance at the Ibero Puebla.

The film is about the discovery by a graduate student of an asteroid coming straight to Earth and that, due to its size and trajectory, the collision will be fatal. The problem is that when his professor communicates it to the United States government, nobody seems to care, or they decide not to give it importance due to the current political moment. Later, the US government finds a way to capitalize on the issue politically and a whole missile system is put together to destroy the comet before it reaches Earth. However, in the At the last moment the mission is aborted because a powerful millionaire businessman considers that the comet will bring many economic benefits due to the rare metals that it will surely contain.. The population is polarized between those who want the comet to arrive in pieces to generate jobs and those who fight for its destruction. In the end, as is obvious, the situation cannot be handled and the outcome is fatal. There are Lots of shots in the movie and it’s worth watching.

During the Cine-Forum, it was suggested that the film is, in essence, a criticism of deniers and disdain for knowledge. And while it is focused on the United States at a time when Meryl Streep, President of the United States, has many similarities with Trump, the populist situation and denialism can be seen in many countries, including ours. Three questions were addressed. Next, for reasons of space, I share my position before two of them.

The first was about what does it mean don’t look up. This, in my opinion, is turning to the other side, not looking at what we don’t like, ignoring what bothers us and we can’t or don’t know how to handle. In this case it is the comet, but also climate change, COVID, environmental disaster, etc. As a parody, in Mexico, there has also been a called by the scientific community: ¡Do not look down! The topic is about the Mayan train and the imminent danger of the disaster that is coming soon in the Riviera Maya, due to the effects on the largest flooded underground system in the world, the loss of species, deforestation and the overexploitation that this megaproject will imply. Here, if we don’t look down, We do not realize the destruction that this implies.

Another topic that comes to mind when answering this first question is that the sentence itself, don’t look upencourages polarization by understanding the problem, in perceiving it, in dealing with it, the possible solutions, so that there is no space for informed dialogue based on knowledge. Are you for or against, knowledge It doesn’t matter because everything is overwhelmed by political and economic interests.

The third question to the panel was the scope that should have the cinema and movies like this in the society we live in. In my opinion, cinema must play an enormous role in make us reflect, denounce, question, think and propose options from which to continue discussing. It reaches through the big screen, but also through dozens of platforms to a large number of people. Perhaps it is what has the greatest influence because its effects are also reproduced through social networks.

In conclusion, this film is a mirror of many aspects of today’s society, criticizes denialism and dismissing knowledge. We would have to think about how much it reflects us ourselves and our country and act accordingly.

*Academician-researcher at the Institute for Interdisciplinary Research in the Environment (I3MA), Xabier Gorostiaga, SJ. (IIMA) of the Universidad Iberoamericana Puebla. He is a member of the National System of Researchers (SNI). He obtained a Ph.D. in Geography and a Master’s degree with a specialty in Energy and Environment Studies from Boston University, as well as a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from the Autonomous Technological Institute of Mexico. Her area of ​​research is environmental economics, focused on the economics of climate change, air pollution and economic valuation of environmental quality, as well as energy and water quality issues. She recently is dabbling in aspects of social justice and ecology.

Your comments are welcome.

