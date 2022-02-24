Donovan Carrillo nominated for “Most Memorable Moment” of Beijing 2022

Donovan Carrillo made history in Mexican and Latin American figure skating. Photo: Reuters

Donovan Carillo won the hearts and admiration of Mexicans and the rest of the world after his participation in the recently completed Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

Carrillo marked a milestone in figure skating when he became the first Mexican and Latin American skater to reach a final, where he added 218.13 points and placed 22nd.

Derived from this, the International Skating Union (ISU) nominated him in the category of “Most memorable moment” the figure skating in the winter olympicsiern of beijing 2022.

The Union’s publication reads: “@donovandcarr making history for Mexico. His country’s first Olympic figure skater in 30 years! He has shown hard work and national pride at its best. Add a in the comments to show your support for Donovan!

Donovan Carrillo will compete against the Russian Anna Shcherbakovawho at 17 years old won the gold medal in the individual event and overshadowed what his compatriot did kamil valieva; the American Nathan Chen, gold winner with a routine that bordered on perfection and inspired by Elton John’s “Rocket Man”; the Japanese yuzuru hanyu, first to attempt a quadruple axel in an Olympic final; the Chinese Wenjing Sui and Cong Hanwinners in pairs, as well as the French GAbriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeronchampions of the dance event.

This is how you can vote for Donovan Carillo

After the nomination of Donovan Carrillothe Mexican Olympic Committee (COM) published a tweet where you are invited to vote for the 22-year-old.

The dynamics is very simple, all you have to do is click on the photo of the young athlete and fill out a small form by placing your name, surname and email.

The native of Zapopan, Jalisco and the fourth Mexican figure skater to participate in the Winter Olympics, is preparing for his next competition, the World Figure Skating Championships to be held from March 21 to 27 in Montpellier, France.

Participation of Donovan Carrillo in Beijing 2022

Donovan Carrillo made history in Beijing 202 Winter Olympics2 when in his short program he had a score of 79.69, which allowed him to advance to the long program, where he placed 22nd with 218.13 units.