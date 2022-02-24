Demi Lovato looks renewed; ready collaboration with Ariana Grande

pop music star, Demi lovatosurprised today from the early hours of Monday by becoming a trend in social networks, first because It is the cover of two important fashion publications.

Where he looks better and with more creative proposal is in Paper Magazine, since he can be seen in images that evoke punk in a dystopian setting; the other editorial that stars is that of Vogue Mexico that can be purchased during the month of April, in this session it looks more relaxed.

“I like to think of myself as an empathetic artist who cares deeply about my community and wants to make the biggest impact in the world as possible. Personal growth is also very important to me. I want to be known as an artist who cares about the world,” Demi told the magazine.

However, the stir in networks took shape because his musical collaboration with Ariana Grande was announced, same that the public will be able to listen to this April 2 when he releases his new album “Dancing with the devil… the art of starting over”, which consists of 19 songs, among which “Anyone”, “Dancing with the devil” and “What other people say” duet with Sam Fischer.

Noah Cyrus, Saweetie also participate in the material. Demi and Arioana’s fans have pointed out that the song they recorded together is called “Met him last night”.

