Deleted Scenes From ‘Titanic’ Close Several Holes In The Script And Will Make You Understand The Fate Of The Characters – CINEMABLEND

It’s been 25 years since Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet’s historic ‘Titanic’ premiere, and James Cameron’s cut scenes didn’t do the plot a favor.

In December will be the 25 years since the premiere of Titanic, with Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet, the milestone that broke records in 1997 and was placed as the highest grossing film in historyuntil Avatar, also by James Cameron, relegated it to second place and, years later, Avengers: Endgame pushed it back to third place, with a collection of more than two thousand 201 million dollars.

At its peak, the film had no buts, the thing is that if you pay close attention to the more than three hours and 15 minutes of Cameron’s commercial break, you’ll notice that the characters of Rose (Winslet) and Jack (DiCaprio) have quite illogical situationsand we’re not just referring to the scene where he leaves the piece of wood for his beloved to save herself, ending up dead from hypothermia…and with thousands of entire remains floating in the ocean, which he could use to rescue his own skin.

Shooting Star

Anyway, it is rumored that Cameron’s cut exceeded, by far, 200 minutes. so he had to omit essential scenes to round out the personality and psychology of his characters, and give greater coherence to scenes such as the aforementioned shipwreck. Cameron deleted a part where Jack explains to Rose that her father used to tell him that the passage of a shooting star, was a soul newly ascended to heaven. When he dies, Rose turns to heaven in hopes of seeing Jack’s soul.



Twentieth Century Fox This scene lasted longer than seen.



Rose, an indomitable woman

As you may remember, Rose is an upper-class woman who is uncomfortable with her position on the social scale, that is why it is more natural for him to treat everyone without distinction. Unfortunately, Cameron made the decision to cut out a dialogue where he abounds on his psychology.

I am robust, strong as a horse. I came into the world to do something, not to be an ornament. Do you see these hands? They are made to work. There’s something in me, Jack, I’m sorry. I must be a painting, sculptor or dancer like Isadora Duncan, a wild and pagan spirit.



Twentieth Century Fox Rose abhorred social classes.



Oh James, you would have been a precursor to the empowerment of female characters at that time if you had left the Winslet dialogue. But, it is understandable, the masculine thought took hold of him and considered it a trifle, in 1997. so i deleted it. The only indication of her life after the rescue is the explanation that Rose was a dancer, got married, had two children, traveled and was happy.

In addition to the famous erotic and sexual scene in the stroller, where both end up having sex and fogging the windows, the characters also had other signs of love, such as stolen kisses and behind the backs of Rose’s bodyguards. Her love was more than that bedtime. She also separated them.



Twentieth Century Fox Fabrizio died along with his parents.



And Fabrizio?

Jack’s best friend disappears early in the film. One understands that he did not survive the crash against the iceberg and that’s it. The critics did not see it that way and reproached Cameron for that hole, which was a bullet in his own foot, because the filmmaker did extend his story and showed how the italian fell in love with helgaa Nordic passenger, from whom she is dramatically separated during the sinking, as Fabrizio decides to stay with his parents and die by their side..



Twentieth Century Fox Cora’s fate was also left on the assumption of her death.



In these truncated stories, we must also add the disappearance of the sweet girl Cora, a third-class passenger who touched the viewer and DiCaprio himself. Cameron paid a lot of attention to the girl who forgot to tell what happened to her, he discarded it and her fate was left to her assumption.