De la Hoya: Canelo can put the final nail in Golovkin’s coffin

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez He has not yet revealed which fighters he will face in 2022, after has two great offers with interesting opponents; however, one of those chances is to crash for the third time against Gennady Golovkinopponent to which from the perspective of Oscar de la hoyathe Guadalajara could sentence.

“When I said ‘for a long time,’ I think Canelo has only gotten better and GGG has slowed down a little bit. It would be the perfect time for Canelo to put the final nail in the coffin., so to speak. But I think because of the legacy that Canelo is in in his career, I strongly believe that he should go after Benavidez and Charlo,” the Golden Boy told Fight Hype.

From the pot believes that the path that the Mexican will choose is to accept the offer of Matchroom Boxinga company that would be offering him 85 million dollars to face Dmitry Bivol (May) and Gennady Golovkin (September) in this year.

“I think he will go for Bivol and GGG. Both options are excellent. It’s a win-win for everyone. Whichever way you go, it’s a win-win”, he indicated.

I would ask him to go for Benavidez

Oscar de la hoya explained that if he had the opportunity to advise the Canelo AlvarezI would invite you to take the offer of Premier Boxing Championsin which a shutdown of 100 million dollars is contemplated and facing Jermall Charlo (May) and David Benavidez (September), because they are strong opponents.

“If I was in Canelo’s ear, I’d go for the toughest guys. I would go for Benavidez and Charlo, obviously. The money offered is about the same, but I feel strongly that Canelo wants to be great and wants to break records. For him to be able to do that, hopefully, he’ll pick Benavidez and Charlo and make a lot of money as well. So literally she is killing two birds with one stone. He can make a lot of money and fight the best and carry on his legacy.”, he finished.