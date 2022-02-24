Cuban TV broadcasts program after complaints of censorship and homophobia

Finally On February 22, Cuban state television broadcast the interview with a Christian gay family in its entirety.as part of the campaign “Until love is law”, promoted by the Cuban Ecumenical Voices Platform (VEC), which had been censored on the previous February 20.

This was confirmed on social networks by one of the members of the couple, the LGBTIQ+ activist Adiel González Maimó.

“Tonight it was shown that, in the face of an injustice, if we unite and demand that it be rectified, good results are achieved! The alliances, the pressure, the friends, the receptive ears, everything came together to project our censored history. Because, how is it possible that they censor LOVE?” González Maimó commented on his Facebook.

He said that he and his boyfriend Lázaro González González were satisfied with the broadcast of the program.

“Do you know why? Because the intention was for the story to come out, for hundreds of families like ours to see themselves reflected in it, represented on TV; That non-heterosexual families know that they are legitimate, that they are part of this society, and that some of us may even be Christians! The visibility of our stories as non-heterosexual families on NTV: that’s what we were looking for and that’s what we got,” she added.