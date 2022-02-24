‘Cruz Azul is obliged to be crowned in the Concachampions’

After achieving the 9th star, Blue Cross intends to increase the legacy in its showcases and the Concachampions It is a tournament that has been denied him since the distant 2014 when he lifted his sixth crown, so for Julio Cesar Domingueza cement reference, to beat tonight the Forged and being crowned at the international level is an obligation.

“Yes (it is an obligation), after being there for so long and being eliminated in the quarterfinals or semifinals, I think that a year and a half ago we were very close when the stumble came in the league against Cougars and the match in the United States (vs. Los Angeles), but right now a base has been maintained and it is an opportunity to be fighting until the end”, said the ‘Tasting‘ in chat with RECORD.

And it is that for the historical ‘Tasting‘, face the Round of 16 at home against Forged of Canada, is a new opportunity to express what they have been working under the command of John Reynoso.

“One more opportunity in this tournament, it’s been a long time since we last won it and it’s an opportunity to go step by step like we’ve been doing, so we’ll try to do it in a good way like we did in Canada,” he added.

After obtaining the crown of the area in 2014, Blue Cross participated in the Club World Cup which took place in Morocco, where he had the opportunity to measure himself against the Real Madrid. Now, although 2022 is marked by the Qatar World Cup, the cement defender does not lose the illusion of playing the tournament again and transcending as he did tigers in 2021.

“I am glad that a Mexican team is going to represent us in the Club World Cup, we are always attentive and I am very happy because in the end they are representing our country. I hope that we do a great job to be able to achieve it too,” he concluded.

