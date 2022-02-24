Coverage Pumas vs Saprissa LIVE

The Pumas have a date with destiny. The university team will seek to get a thorn out of Saprissa this Wednesday, when they meet at the University Stadium, in the second leg of the Eighth Finals of the Concachampions.

the auriazules they have waited 17 years for this rematch. In the final of the 2005 continental competition, those from Pedregal fell to the Ticos, to be the last team, which is not from our country, to win said tournament.

Statistics Pumas vs. Saprissa | Round of 16 Concachampions

How do Pumas and Saprissa get to the second leg of the Round of 16?

In the first leg of the match, Pumas and Saprissa finished tied on a 2-2 scoreboard. The first to go to the front were the people of the capital thanks to a great assistance of Alan Mozofor Washington Coroso to open the scoring.

Before finishing the first 45 minutes, Christian Bolanos he tied in the match, from 11 steps. Once again the Pumas managed to get on top of the board, the work of Juan Dinenno, at 72′; but three minutes later, the Ticos equalized again, also Bolaños, to define everything this Wednesday.

The Pumas present significant casualties

Unfortunately for the Auriazules they will have to make use, for the most part, of homegrown players, although Andrés Lillini does not see it as a disadvantage. Among the important men who will not be able to be in this important duel are the goalkeeper Alfredo Talavera and the defender Nicholas Freire.

The Mexican goalkeeper has bursitis in his right shoulder, so he will be out for a week, and he will not be able to be in the game on Sunday either. Capitalino Classic against America; Meanwhile, Freire will not be able to stay for two weeks due to muscular discomfort, and it is expected that he will be able to return in two weeks. He presented the injury against Atlas, on Matchday 6, where he even had to come off the bench.

