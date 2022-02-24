[Confirmados] The Games with Gold of the month of March are filtered

Update

Within a few hours, Microsoft has revealed the new Games with Gold for the month of March 2022 and they are exactly the ones leaked.

original news

If you are not new to the Microsoft platform, you know that in addition to the wonderful Xbox Game Pass that does not stop growing, we also have Games with Gold, a service in which the company offers us four games per month completely free.. Simply by having an active Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription.

With the nonsense, Microsoft has been with this for a long time now and the number of games it has given to its users has reached a quite a significant number. After the Games with Gold in February, today it seems that the Games with Gold for the month of March have been leaked, so let’s go with them.

These could be the Games with Gold for March

The Flame in The Flood – Available from March 1 to 31.

– Available from March 1 to 31. Street Power Soccer – Available from March 16 to April 15.

– Available from March 16 to April 15. Sacred 2 Fallen Angel – Available from March 1 to March 15.

– Available from March 1 to March 15. SpongeBob’s Truth or Square – Available from March 16 to March 31.

Here you can see the possible batch of March. What do you think of these new additions to your library? Although there is still no official news from Xboxwe will be attentive to update the news if necessary.