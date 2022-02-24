commemorate the birth of the Emperor and relationship with Paraguay

This Wednesday, February 23, the “National Day of Japan” was celebrated, the date on which the Emperor turns 62 years old. Before this emotional commemoration, the Japanese ambassador in our country gave a message to express her good wishes for the strengthening of friendly relations between Japan and Paraguay.

In her message Nakatani Yoshie, Japanese ambassador to Paraguay, stressed that this is a very special celebration for all Japanese, in which they celebrate the birthday of the Emperor as a symbol of the State and the unity of the Japanese people. In addition, she highlighted the relationship between the two countries. “Paraguay is the only Latin American country that has held two face-to-face meetings between its foreign ministers and their Japanese counterparts in 2021,” she confirmed in a Live.

He explained that since his arrival in the country, it has been proposed that these types of meetings be held, which rarely take place at the regional level, and that Paraguay has become one of the countries in which these achievements are being achieved. “With this exchange of visits by both foreign ministers, very positive results have been generated both in bilateral and global issues,” he pointed out.

He stressed that these meetings demonstrated the importance of face-to-face relationships in all areas. “Both Foreign Ministers Euclides Acevedo and his peer Yoshimasa Hayashi confirmed that now more than ever cooperation is required to maintain and strengthen a free and open international order based on the rule of law,” he stressed.

The ambassador pointed out that from now on it is time to look to the future, which is the post-pandemic, and that the most important thing is to revitalize bilateral economic relations. “Paraguay’s participation in the Expo Osaka, Kansai 2025 (to be held in Japan), will be highly conducive to promoting the charms of this beloved country to the entire world,” she said.

He assured that another of the outstanding meetings was the one that took place between the National Foreign Minister Euclides Acevedo and the Crown Prince of Japan, Akishino, who received a high decoration from the Paraguayan Government, which symbolizes the sympathy, recognition and high value that the Japan grants its relationship with Paraguay.

