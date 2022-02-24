Cleared everything up! Hilary Duff spoke about the criticism received

UNITED STATES. –Hilary Duff He spoke about the criticism received on the internet due to the way he carried his 3-year-old daughter in the car. A month ago the actress recorded a video where you can see the little girl walking without any kind of special seat for someone her age. The actress took advantage of the interview with the magazine To break to give his testimony.

The actress began by saying that her publicist would kill her if she spoke about it, but seemed to care more about clearing things up. Looks like Ella Banks’ daughter was in the car with Hilary’s friend, Molly Bernard, in the back. This to be able to make room and for both to enter the car. She then commented that they were clearly not going at a high speed because, precisely, the girl was without her seat.

Then Hilary Duff commented that people criticized her without taking into account that they did not know the context of what was happening. It is that she does not feel that what she did is irresponsible since the distance was short and the speed was low. In addition to the fact that her daughter was accompanied by an adult who took care of her. She aside, she added that she does not believe that anyone has ever done the same thing on any occasion.

The actress took her daughter without the baby seat.

Notable among the comments was one that said the girl’s parents should start reviewing car seat laws for children under four. The actress’s husband replied sarcastically saying that the man who left the comment was a hero for speaking out. People seem to be encouraged to give their opinion just by being on a social network.

The same Hilary Duff He said he did not understand how it is that people can give their vision in something that they do not really know. Above all, in something that does not seem to be bad since the girl had company with her in her back seat. In any case, they probably won’t do it again.