Cillian Murphy on playing Robert J Oppenheimer in Christopher Nolan’s movie: ‘Interested in the man, not the mechanics’

Irish star Cillian Murphy says his focus with Christopher Nolan’s next director, Oppenheimer, is to understand who Robert J Oppenheimer was in real life without getting into the mechanics of how an atomic bomb is created. Murphy, who previously worked with Nolan on three The Dark Knight movies as well as Inception and Dunkirk, heads the film, which focuses on the American theoretical physicist who helped develop the atomic bomb during World War II.

During an interview with The Guardian, the 45-year-old actor said he has been reading “a lot” to play the part.

“I am interested in man and what (inventing the atomic bomb) does to the individual. The mechanics of this, that’s not really for me. I don’t have the brainpower to understand them…” Murphy said.

The actor said he has always been fascinated by contradictory characters like Oppenheimer and Thomas Tommy Shelby, his character from the hit TV series Peaky Blinders.

“These contradictory characters are fascinating. Tommy Shelby is also a complete contradiction. People identify with that, because we all walk around with these contradictory ideas coexisting in our heads,” Murphy added.

Speaking of his creative partnership with Nolan, the actor said he’s always willing to collaborate with the filmmaker, not even worrying about the length of the role he’s offered.

“I will always appear for Chris, whatever the size of the role. Chris will call me and I’m there. Isn’t it wonderful that filmmakers continue to make challenging and demanding movies within the studio system, shot on film instead of IMAX? I think he is waving the flag. He, Paul Thomas Anderson and Quentin Tarantino are fantastic filmmakers doing interesting work on a grand scale.”

At Oppenheimer, Murphy joins a star-studded cast of Robert Downey Jr, Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Rami Malek, Benny Safdie, Josh Hartnett, Dane DeHaan, Kenneth Branagh, Jack Quaid, Matthew Modine, David Krumholtz, Alden Ehrenreich and Matthew Modine.

The film, based on the Oppenheimer biography American Prometheus written by Kai Bird and Martin J Sherwin, begins filming this month in New Mexico.

Nolan has adapted the film for the screen. His creative partner and wife Emma Thomas will produce Oppenheimer with Charles Roven of Atlas Entertainment.

The film is scheduled to be released in theaters by Universal on July 21, 2023.