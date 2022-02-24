Chronicle / [VIRAL] He arrived in Los Angeles without even having a place to sleep and today his boss is Adam Sandler

«Today I go through Twitter to tell how I got here. I am writing this from Los Angeles, California », she began by telling Andrea Ferrero, accompanying her post on Twitter with a photo with the famous actor Adam Sandler. “Do you believe me if I tell you that the one who accompanies me in the photo is my boss?” She commented.

He wrote this Thursday afternoon and within minutes his story, told in a Twitter thread, went viral. Andrea is Venezuelan, she said that she dreamed big, but she had no means to fulfill her “fantasies” of getting away from her with her guitar.

He did not give up, he did not wait for luck to come from above. Being poor, having no way to get to the United States, he aimed to seek scholarships. He prepared himself, applied online and got it. Already being in the country of the North, although he had a scholarship to study, he had nowhere to stay to sleep or what to eat. She tells how she managed it.

And one day he was in the right place and he came across the actor Adam Sandler, he knew that he liked the guitar, it was his hook to end up working in his production company and that today he is his boss. I read the thread.