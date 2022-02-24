Christina Aguilera becomes owner of NWSL’s Angel City

Angel City FC has established itself as one of the most mediatic and powerful franchises in women’s soccer in the United States. The team will make its official debut in the National Women’s Soccer League this 2022, but while this long-awaited date arrives, the institution has added one more piece to its leadership scheme.

Christina Aguilera, renowned American singer, songwriter and actress has become co-owner of Angel City FC and joins the long list of investors in this team founded in 2020 and based in Los Angeles, California.

Among the celebrities who currently serve as investors in Angel City FC are the actresses Natalie Portman, Eva Longoria, Gabrielle Union and Jessica Chastain, as well as the American tennis player Serena Williams.

How many teams will be in the 2022 season?

The 2022 season of the National Women’s Soccer League will be the tenth campaign in the history of this competition and will feature the presence of 12 franchises, among which the inclusion of Angel City FC stands out. The list is completed by: Chicago Red Stars, Gotham FC, Houston Dash, Kansas City Current, North Carolina Courage, OL Reign, Orlando Pride, Portland Thorns, Racing Louisville, San Diego Wave and Washington Spirit.