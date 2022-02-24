Chacón questions that Fernando Guerrero directs Pumas-America

Midtime Editorial

The Referees Commission defined the whistlers who will participate in Day 7 of the Closing 2022 where he highlights that Fernando Guerrero will be the central referee of the match between Pumas and America at the University Olympic Stadium. However, this appointment was strongly questioned by former referee Francis Chacon.

Chacón criticized that Singer Guerrero is the one chosen for the most important match of the day because he was wrong in his decisions during the Day 6 game between Leon and Chivas, duel in which the Fiera won 2-1 and the arbitration failures were evident.

One of those flaws was Fernando Guerrero did not score a legitimate penalty in favor of Guadalajara. This was made public by Arturo Brizio, president of the Refereeing Commission, during his subsequent analysis of each day. Brizio said that the central judge was wrong not to decree the maximum penalty.

After recognizing that Fernando Guerrero was wrong in not sanctioning a penalty in favor of @Chivasthe “Bacachos” Brizio designates it for the @PumasMX vs @America clubyou don’t need to be wise to know why he designated it, waters with the designation ????????????????????. pic.twitter.com/8XyVKshsBW – Francisco Chacón (@pacochaconmx) February 23, 2022

So Chacón used this argument to criticize Brizio, whom he nicknames “Bacachos”, for appointing a referee who was wrong against Chivas. In addition to the fact that he will be in charge of one of the most important games of the semester for the Americabecause the continuity of Santiago Solari on the bench is at stake.

Immediately, users of the social network speculated that there could be some kind of arbitration assistance to the Americaalthough they really have no basis for it.

