Cesaro leaves WWE | solo wrestling



Cesaro has left WWE. The WWE Superstar has decided not to continue with the company after her current contract expired, as confirmed by PWInsider.com. Her last television appearance took place on the Friday Night SmackDown episode on February 11, where she lost in a quick match against Happy Corbin.



The media indicates that both parties had been in negotiations, but had not reached a new agreement. In this case it would be an expiration of his contract, so there would be no 90-day non-compete clause. Cesaro had been scheduled to be at tomorrow’s Smackdown taping in Hershey, PA, but obviously he won’t be there anymore.



Cesaro, 41, had been with the company since 2011, when he signed a developmental deal with then-WWE developmental territory FCW. Over the course of his career with the company, Cesaro won the first edition of the “Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal” at Wrestlemania 30 and managed to conquer the United States Championship, as well as the Raw and Smackdown tag team titles with Sheamus, Shinsuke Nakamura and Tyson Kidd. Before his time in WWE, the Swiss star, under his real name Claudio Castagnoli, had a great career as half of the Kings of Wrestling with Chris Hero in Ring of Honor, Pro Wrestling NOAH, CZW and CHIKARA.

Despite his long career in the McMahon company, he was also an underrated fighter. His teammates considered him one of the best talents on the roster and one of the best artists in the ring. However, that was not enough for the fighter to end up reaching higher levels. Now all you have to do is wait to find out your next destination. Offers will not be missing.

