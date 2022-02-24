celebrities who have decided to adopt

There are not a few celebrities who have resorted to adoption with the desire to fulfill their dream of motherhood. Some of them have also decided to enlarge their families with a beautiful gesture of solidarity or perhaps looking for solutions to infertility that science cannot find.

From Angelina Jolie to Madonna, these celebrities have not hesitated to give a home to other children, even with different cultures and from countries as far away as Ethiopia, Vietnam or Malawi. They are recognized for opening their hearts and playing the most rewarding role in their lives.

The Oscar winner is admired for her altruistic work and her concern for the most vulnerable people. During her marriage to Brad Pitt, with whom she formed one of the most influential couples in Hollywood, she became a benchmark for adoption after taking on the upbringing of three children.

The first of them, Maddox, was born in Cambodia. The actors then adopted Zahara, born Ethiopia, and Pax originally from Vietnam. In addition, the famous and her ex-husband had three biological children: Shiloh and the twins Knox and Vivienne.

The “Unforgivable” star welcomed her young son Louis in 2010. The actress shocked the public when she made her decision public at the height of her career and single. “Adoption was my only option and I am so grateful to the universe for making me wait, despite my anxiety and my desire to be a mother,” she said on Red Table Talk, hosted by Jada Pinkett-Smith.

Five years later he adopted Laila, when she was just three years old. It was precisely during the pandemic that the Oscar winner introduced her daughter, who showed great charisma and won the hearts of fans. In past interviews, the actress spoke about parenting and the values ​​that she instills in her two children, who recognize her as a mother and not as a Hollywood star.

Without a doubt, “The Material Girl” demonstrated her great maternal instinct by welcoming four children born in Malawi, Africa, into her family. By then, Madonna had her two biological children, Lola and Rocco, and wanted to give a home to David Banda, Mercy James and the twins Stella and Esther, from one of the countries with the most poverty and infant mortality.

The queen of pop even faced criticism from those who accused her of using her fame to “buy” children. But she did not give up on her purpose and managed to give a home to the four little ones with whom she now forms a happy family. “After learning that there were more than a million orphans in Malawi, it was my wish to open our home and help at least one of them to escape from a life of misery and poverty that often ends in death,” said the famous .

The singer and his wife Brenda adopted Nicole Richie when she was 4 years old. Her biological parents Karen Moss and Peter Michael Escovedo, friends of Lionel, were going through a personal and financial crisis and he offered to take care of her. In February 2017 the adoption papers were officially signed.