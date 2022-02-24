Carls Jr launches The Batman hamburger and will exhibit a mask

Adriana Jimenez Rivera

With the arrival in Mexico of the new super hero movie, batman to movie screens next March 4th the Batmania is already present.

The figure of the Bat Man, who in the new film installment is embodied by Robert Pattinson is already reproduced in various articles (glasses, t-shirts, caps and even a hamburger) that will make superhero fans happy.

Although it is worth highlighting the experience that Carl’s Jr. has prepared for Batman fans, which consists of knowing one of the 20 replicas that were made in England of the mask that Pattinson used to bring the character to life.

The mask will arrive in Mexico from Gotham City to make the dream of many Batman fans come true, because in some of the Carl’s Jr. they will be able to take the photo with the iconic mask that distinguishes the super hero.

Batman’s mask

It will be touring 12 venues the brand of Mexico City and the metropolitan area for 6 days.

The mask will visit two venues each day so that the people can take a picture with her.

inspire burger

Also as part of the Batmania, There’s Already a Gotham City-Spiced Burger that has been created to inspiration of the superhero.

The image of the Bat Man also It is already reproduced in a variety of collector’s glasses.

keys

All the details to know the dynamics that will allow you to appreciate the Batman mask and even becoming the owner of that replica will be on Carl’s Jr. social networks.

Some information about Batman, the first film of this superhero, based on the comic’s, was made in 1966 with the participation by Adam West.

Michael Keaton, Val Kilmer, George Clooney, Christian Bale, Ben Affleck and Danre Pereira-Olson are the actors who have given life to the Super Hero on the big screen.

