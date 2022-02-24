Camila Cabello shows off strong abs in a bikini

In the photos, the 24-year-old “Don’t Go Yet” singer poses on a boat while on vacation in the Dominican Republic. And damn, her abs are killer!

Camila keeps fit by running, walking and rowing. She also trains with celebrity trainer Jenna Willis.

This is the routine with which Camila Cabello strengthens her buttocks.

It seems that Camila Cabello is not ready to let go of her vacation yet. The singer-actress is currently in Montana with friends, but that hasn’t stopped her from posting a memory of her from her New Year’s trip to the Dominican Republic. In the Instagram photo, Camila poses in a black bikini while on a boat with a stunning sunset in the background, and your ABS they look amazing!

Camila captioned the post, “I didn’t post photos because I had the hashtag living life but I was in the DOMINICAN REPUBLIC BABYYYYYY LET’S GO TO A TETEOOOOOO.”

Fans rushed to the comments to show Camila some love, with one commenting, “Uhmmmm GREAT BODY!!!!!! 😻😻😻😻.” While another added, “You’re shining😍.”

To stay in shape, Camila likes to go hiking trekkingto practice paddle surfing and run. He also trains with the coach of celebrities Jenna Willis. But Camila hasn’t always been interested in exercising.

In a 2015 interview with press partyrevealed that it was not until he joined Fifth Harmony when he really started to get in shape. “They brought in a fitness instructor to get us all fit and healthy, and the first time… I remember the first 20 minutes because I had never exercised before in my life and I literally threw up“, said.

He also mentioned bbc radio who began to eat better thanks to the one who was her boyfriend at the time, Shawn Mendez. “Shawn has influenced me to be healthier,” she said, according to Hello. “I wasn’t healthy at all before. I never ate vegetables before. As well as easy vegetables like chilled cucumbers or carrots with Caesar. That he wouldn’t say they are hard vegetables.”

He has also been outspoken about dealing with ‘body shamers’ on the internet. During his interview in The Late Late Show with james cordenCamila opened up about a TikTok she posted explaining how she felt after being photographed while running in Los Angeles.

He told James: “I feel so much safer nowhonestly after posting that video because I feel like I controlled the narrative.”

His biggest lesson from the experience? On TikTok, she explained, “I reminded myself that being at war with your body is so last season,” she said, according to Women’s Health. “I am grateful for this body that allows me to do what I need to do. We are real women with curves, cellulite, stretch marks and fat. And we have to recognize that, baby.”

Completely!

