Camila Cabello announces Ed Sheeran’s participation in her new album “Familia”

Camila Cabello announced on her social networks that she is working with Ed Sheeran on a new song for her new album “Familia”.

The Cuban-Mexican interpreter surprises us more and more with her talent, offering us excellent music in her most recent productions. Therefore, all her followers are waiting for the news that she will bring in her new album; which promises interesting surprises and successful themes.

Apparently, part of the surprises that “Familia” will bring, Camila Cabello’s new album; is a collaboration with British singer Ed Sheeran. This is how the singer communicated it to her admirers, through a publication spread through her social networks; where she tagged Sheeran.

According to what Cabello explained, this new song would be titled “Bam Bam”; and possibly it will be released next Friday, March 4. “Bam Bam, March 4 with @teddysphotos, one of my favorite people and artists.”

Likewise, Camila Cabello shared that the date set for the premiere of her new song with Ed Sheeran means a lot to her. This, because for her it has been a kind of extension of her 25th birthday party; which will be held next Thursday, March 3.

“Also, my birthday is the day before, so triple entry,” the singer commented at the bottom of the “Bam Bam” promotional photo.

Camila Cabello offers previews of her next song with Ed Sheeran

Although Camila Cabello has not revealed further details about her next collaboration with Ed Sheeran; she has given small advances.

During the last few days, the artist has shared some very short videos where she appears singing and dancing to the new song. Consequently, one of the first clips she shared on her Instagram profile; where she only lets a fragment of the song be heard for a few seconds.

Later, through her profile on TikTok, the singer showed another slightly longer video, where she sings and dances the new song with some friends. Likewise, in this clip it is possible to distinguish a little more on the subject; which allows us to intuit a little about what its content is about.

Apparently, the new song by Camila Cabello and Ed Sheeran talks about how a person suffers from love disappointment, which leads to suffering. However, this same person assures that “This is life”, and in the same way that one day he allowed himself to be knocked down by another, he can stand up and move on.

“This is Life, yes; Yeah, that’s just life, baby… Yeah, love came around and it knocked me down, but I’m back on my feet”, says the song. «I was barely standin’, but now I’m dancin’. He’s all over me”, is then heard.

Without a doubt, Camila Cabello’s fans are very excited about this new job with Ed Sheeran and hope that it will be a success again. Let us remember that, in 2019, both artists came together on the song “South of the border”; in which Cardy B also collaborated.

With Bam Bam, Camila would be presenting three of the songs from “Familia”, including “Don’t go yet” and “Oh na na”; In addition, a collaboration with Me you himentitled “Lola”.

