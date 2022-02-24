Businesses that make up the millionaire fortune of the influencer – El Financiero

in 2021 kim kardashian was first named by Forbes as one more member in the billionaires list around the world thank you estimated fortune in billions of dollarsa figure that has increased a few figures in recent months due to its role as businesswoman.

According to the portal celebrity net worththe socialite pockets some 80 million dollars a year as earnings, which would result in your fortune being currently valued at 1.4 billion dollars.

Where does the Kardashian fortune come from?

Kardashian participates in the reality show Keeping Up With the Kardashians. According to the specialized medium, they are paid each year ten million dollars, of which you have to contribute with the respective taxes. Its properties, which include three houses in the exclusive area of ​​Calabasas, in Los Angeles, are part of his heritage.

In addition to some sponsorship deals -In her social networks she is followed by more than 287 million users– and forays into proposals such as a mobile game or mobile applicationshis two companies are the ones that leave him the most income.

The father of her children Kanye West, with whom she is currently in divorce proceedings, decided to give her a different gift for Christmas 2017, for which she spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on shares of Disney, Amazon, Netflix and Adidas.

KKW Beauty

On 2017Kardashian founded a company based on her sister’s business model. The first samples of his products, which were about 300 thousand, were sold out in two hours, which showed him that it would be a success. Already by 2020, he sold the 20 percent of your business to the cosmetics conglomerate Coty for the amount of $200 million.

The company KKW Beauty focuses on selling Makeup products with a line that bears his name and made the contouring technique fashionable.

Skims

With underwear and shapewearKardashian positioned the brand Skimswhich was created in 2019. Although her ex-partner West has a share of the profits, the reality TV star has the highest percentage, which increases her bank accounts.