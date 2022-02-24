Britney Spears says she will sue her ex-manager: “They tried to kill me”

Britney Spears has been enjoying her freedom for almost three months, a deserved new life caused by her legal victory in the case of the revocation of the legal guardianship that controlled her career, finances and personal life, managed by her father, Jamie Spears. A situation of extreme control by her father and her team, which the singer herself defined as “slavery”.

A control that was exercised through horrible situations, such as isolating the singer from other people so that she could not find support, threatening her with not returning to her children if she did not work as they instructed her, working to the point of exhaustion, preventing her from making decisions such as buying a pair of shoes, forcibly implanting an intrauterine device to prevent pregnancy or installing cameras in the singer’s room, as well as in all her electronic devices.

The singer lived “a hell” from the beginning of her legal guardianship. Instagram/Britney Spears

With her life recovered, the artist is ready to respond and settle accounts with all those who caused her to be living hell for almost two decades of her life. This was confirmed in a revealing message through Instagram, already deleted, in which the singer swore that she would sue her former representative, Lou Taylor, who controlled her daughter’s career with her father from the Tri Star Sports & Entertainment company.

“[Mi padre] She would have done anything they had asked her to do,” the artist assured in the message, “I think they were trying to kill me, and it’s something I believe to this day; that’s exactly what they were trying to do. No one could have lived through what they did to me. I’ve been through all of that, and I remember it all.”





The artist’s father hired the services of Taylor and her company just after the singer was forced to submit to legal guardianship after a publicized psychological crisis in late 2007. The company remained in control of the singer’s businesses for more than a decade, ending his contract in 2020.

After the artist’s accusations, Taylor’s lawyer was quick to react and denied everything said by the artist, calling them ‘unacceptable’, without entering into more conflict while waiting for the artist’s lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, to start the proceedings. necessary legal procedures, pending since the lawyer’s announcement about the start of an investigation after the FBI confirmed that, in effect, Jamie Spears and Tri Star placed cameras and microphones to control the artist.

Britney’s complaint in court



The documentary Framing Britney Spearsproduced by the newspaper New York Timeshad testimonies from personal friends, from witnesses who saw how the singer was a victim of the sexist campaign of the music industry and from legal representatives who had the opportunity to learn about the case of her guardianship and the fierce fight between the parents. of the singer to gain control of her daughter’s immense fortune.

Britney Spears with her mother Lynne and her father Jamie in 2006 ©GTRESONLINE

“I think if he thinks enough is enough, I can be happy again. I have been denied as a person, I am in a state of shock and traumatized, I just want to get my life back,” she stressed in her petition to court last summer, so emotional that the judge had to require her on occasion to try to calm down, ” I have not come this far to be anyone’s slave. The only thing similar to this is what they call sex trafficking, making a person work against their will, taking their possessions, credit card, money, phone, passport… I need help,” she insisted.





A speech that left no one indifferent: “My father and anyone involved in this should go to jail. I’m not happy, I can’t sleep, I’m depressed, I cry every day. My father loves being in control, hurting his own daughter. I think they’ve done a good job exploiting my life.”

