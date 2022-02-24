Britney Spears is buying a new house after landing a $15 million book deal: ‘It’s time for a change’

Britney Spears has been through a lot in the public eye in the last two decades. The Grammy-winning singer was in a high-profile conservatorship for 13 years and, since she disbanded in November 2021, she has been speaking out about her treatment and enjoying her life in freedom from her. Now, she is finding new happiness in a new house.

Britney Spears landed a massive book deal

In February 2022, Page Six reported that Spears had signed a massive book deal with publisher Simon & Schuster, estimated at around $15 million. The book is expected to be a revealing memoir about her 13-year guardianship of her.

After her conservatorship ended in late 2021, Spears has hinted in social media posts that she wants to tell her own side of the story. She was not a fan of the 2021 documentaries that were made about her and her conservatorship: Framing Britney Spears, Controlling Britney Spearsand britney vs spears.

In addition to writing her own book, Spears is preparing to speak with Oprah Winfrey in an exclusive tell-all interview.

Britney Spears is buying a new house

Now, as she enters an exciting new chapter in her life, she’s ready for a change of scenery. She shared in an Instagram post of a sunset view that she is getting ready to move into a new house.

“This is the view from my room… it’s quite spectacular!!!!” the subtitle said. “I have lived in this house for 7 years and I am in the process of buying a new house… it is time for changes!!!!”

He went on to subtly talk about the interior of his current home, but didn’t reveal too many details. “I have been quite modest about the house I live in now! I know you have seen me dance in my living room…. but honestly I have 3 living rooms!!!!” she said. “Maybe one day I’ll give you guys a tour, but until then, here’s to pink heaven!”

Britney Spears currently lives in a sprawling house in Thousand Oaks, California. It remains to be seen where she will move to.

She is engaged to Sam Asghari and wants more children.

Spears was released from her conservatorship just weeks before her 40th birthday. As she begins a new part of her life, she has been thinking about what awaits her and her family in her new home.

When he testified in court against his conservatorship in June 2021, he revealed that he wanted to build his own family the way he wanted, but was not allowed to because of the conservatorship.

“I would like to progress progressively and I want to have the real deal. I want to be able to get married and have a baby,” she said. “Right now they told me in guardianship that I can’t get married or have a baby. I have a [IUD] inside me right now so I don’t get pregnant. wanted to take the [IUD] so I can start trying to have another baby. But this supposed team won’t let me go to the doctor to get him out because they don’t want me to have children, more children.”

Spears got engaged to her longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari in September 2021 and has spent time traveling with her fiancé.

