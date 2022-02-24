Britney Spears denounces that her former agents wanted to kill her

Britney Spears He has almost 40 million followers on social networks, so each publication he makes does not go unnoticed even if he tries to eliminate it quickly. And that is precisely what has happened to him with a controversial publication in which She denounced that her former agents tried to kill her. Lou Taylor and Robin Greenhill were their representatives while the singer was under the guardianship of her fatherand it is precisely them whom he intended to sue and to accuse of trying to end his life.

According to her, both she and her father suffered manipulation by the owner of Tri Star Sports and Entertainment Group and her partner and that is why she is dispatched against both: “A week before they sent me to that damn place, Tri Star He invited me to his offices. Those smug and ostentatious sluts… And they are very pretty and good with their ‘we are not here to make you feel special‘” Spears began expressing.

Logically, the place she refers to is the clinic where she was admitted, according to her due to the influence of her father James, who was influenced at the time by those two women: “They took everything from me and ‘made me feel special’… Sure, the same bitches that killed me a week later. And my father adored them and would have obeyed them in everything” he continued.

“I think they were trying to kill me. I still think to this day that that was exactly what they were trying to do.”. Britney insists that at that time she had absolutely nothing wrong with her and that luckily she remembers everything: “No one would have survived some things that were done to me. And I not only went through it, but I remember it all”, details Spears.

Threatened with a lawsuit against Tri Star

“I’m going to sue that Tri Star shit. They got away scot-free after all that and I’m here to make you pay for every day of my precious life that was taken from me.”, sentence. From the environment of Lou Taylor they have described the affirmations of Britney Spears as “completely false, as well as highly offensive, harmful and unacceptable”.