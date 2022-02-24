Britney Spears addresses her sister Jamie Lynn again: “I’m sorry I called you scum” eint | VIDEO | PHOTO | INSTAGRAM | shows

There is no truce in the family! After what Britney Spears stop sending messages and accusing his sister jamie lynn for mistreatment, the singer surprised netizens by dedicating a long and forceful text on Instagram to the protagonist of Zoey 101. The artist, who recently introduced the new member of her family on her networks, also revealed a tense episode that both lived through.

Britney Spears to Jamie Lynn: “It’s like you’re going out of your way to lie about me”

Although there was hope that the Spears sisters would reach a reconciliation, this would have been totally ruled out with the last thing that the “Stronger” interpreter posted. Through her Instagram account, Britney assured that her youngest wants to give her a bad time.

“I’m sorry I called you a scum, but why did you lie when I left home? It’s like you go out of your way to lie about me and make me look bad! And if I wasn’t your sister, I would believe everything you say in your interviews,” she wrote.

The singer apologizes for calling her sister Jamie Lynn “scum”. Photo: Instagram Britney Spears

Britney Spears recounts a terrible experience she experienced for her father and sister

The singer continued her message by revealing an experience she had with her sister and her father: “You and dad pushed me in the corner because of my broken foot and you guys were poking me… I felt attacked as a group so I said ‘shut up! mouth!’ I never defend myself, so you were surprised! All you said was, ‘Daddy was touching your foot, I never touched you!’ Then you went into the closet and yelled like a ‘drama queen’ for an hour and I was confused: Shouldn’t I be the one yelling? I never yelled at you in front of anyone. What you don’t know is that when you were yelling and yelling in mom’s closet, one of the kids came out and said, ‘You need to go apologize to mom.’”

Britney and Jamie Lynn Spears at Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards 2003. Photo: Page six

The singer ended her message with a warning to Jamie Lynn. Apparently, Britney will seek to “put in her place” to her younger sister: “I know that dad has been left behind because he no longer has guardianship, so I guess you feel that your cheeky little butt can believe the boss, but I’m here, like your older sister, to keep reality with you and put you in your place. You have the right to tell your story, but honestly, the moment… Just when people are counting down the seconds until I do something wrong, you come out and literally say hurtful things about me. That is being so unsupportive and it is crazy. I honestly wonder if this is all a joke and you’re testing me, because this has gotten to a level where it’s not even funny anymore.”