Britney Says TriStar Entertainment Wanted Her Dead

American singer Britney Spears is now preparing a legal fight with her former business managers at TriStar Entertainment. A company that was involved in her guardianship and that, according to her claims, they tried to end her life.

Lou Taylor and her right-hand man, Robin Greenhill, are two women who were an important part of the actress’s professional life, and now she accuses them of wanting to ‘kill her’.

“A week before they sent me to that fucking place, TriStar invited me to their offices… The fancy bitches dressed so nice with their, ‘We’re here to make you feel special.’ I had lunch with Lou Taylor and Robin Greenhill, they said ‘Britney, look at your picture on the wall!’ With a huge black and white framed painting in the hall of his office.”

“My dad adored those two women and would have done anything they asked of him. I think they were trying to kill me… To this day, I still think that’s exactly what they were trying to do. But not a damn thing happened to me and I didn’t die. No one else would have experienced what they did to me. I lived through all that and I remember it all. I’m going to sue the shit out of TriStar.”

The company was hired by Britney’s father, Jamie Spears, early in the conservatorship to handle her business affairs. But, based on claims made in the documentaries, and now Britney herself, they could have had a lot more to say in her daily life.

Spears could be referring to the time she checked into a mental health facility in 2019 after a breakdown, due to being distraught over her father’s illness at the time.

According to TMZ, during her stay, doctors worked to get her the right combination of medications to stabilize her, but she seemed totally out of it for a day with her boyfriend, Sam Asghari.