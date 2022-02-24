Brie Larson wants to be in Fast and Furious

Brie Larson has a long career in film and television, working on productions such as “The Room” (2015), “Scott Pilgrim” (2010)”, and becoming known worldwide as Captain Marvel in the MCU.

In addition to her acting career, she has become the representative of the Nissan brand. During an interview about her recent appearance in a Super Bowl commercial precisely for the car brand, the actress spoke about the great love she feels for the Fast and Furious movies.

In the conversation Larson even talks about how a Fast & Furious crossover could be done with Marvel, calling it a “millionaire idea“.

“Please, please, tell everyone that of course I want to be in a Fast and Furious movie. I’m obsessed. I love them. I think they are very good. They are fun. And they made me appreciate the cars…” said. He further mentioned that she would like play a new character or whatever.

Several famous actors have appeared in the Fast and Furious franchise. Far apart from Vin Diesel, Paul Walker and Michelle Rodríguez; We have also seen Charlize Theron and for the ninth installment John Cena appeared.