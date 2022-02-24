Brazilian players from Shakhtar and Dinamo Kiev ask their country for help to get out of Ukraine | sports

Shakhtar’s Brazilian Fernando scores a goal against Courtois at the Bernabéu last November. SERGIO PEREZ (Reuters)

No one is spared the horror of a war, not even people with a more comfortable life. A dozen Brazilian players from Shakhtar and Dinamo Kiev have taken refuge in a hotel in Ukraine with their relatives, including children, and have recorded a video in which they ask the authorities of their country to mobilize to get them out of there. In it they ensure that the borders and air circulation are closed.

This Thursday morning, shortly after Russia launched its military offensive, it was announced that the Ukrainian soccer league was suspended. The tournament was going to resume this Friday after the winter break with the match between Minaj and Zorya Luhansk, while the two big clubs fighting for the title, Shakhtar Donetsk and Dinamo Kiev had to play on Saturday against Metalist 1925 Kharkiv and the Inhulets, respectively. Shakhtar lead the table two points clear of Dinamo after playing 18 games.

Shakhtar, Real Madrid’s rival for the second consecutive year in the Champions League, have made a career in the European elite in recent years, signing a large number of young Brazilians. In fact, five of his most expensive sales are from players canarinhos: Fred (32 million to United), Fernandinho (32 to City), Alex Teixeira (30 to Suning, from China), William (25 to Anzhi) and Douglas Costa (23 to Bayern). This season the squad has up to 13 Brazilians. The team, originally from the pro-Russian region of Donetsk, has not played in its stadium since 2014 due to the war in the area. For its part, Dinamo, who faced Barcelona in the first phase of the Champions League, only has one this year (Vitinho).

