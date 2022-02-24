Brad Pitt sues Angelina Jolie for selling her stake in the French estate Château Miraval | People

Angelina Jolie has charged again against who was her husband between 2014 and 2019, Brad Pitt. Last July, the actress accused him of blocking the sale of Château Miraval, the vineyards they both own in France. Now Jolie, 46, would have gone a step further and, according to court documents provided by the actor and to which she has had access Page Six, allegedly sold his part of the farm. Pitt, 58, has not overlooked it and has decided to denounce his ex-wife for it. Both had agreed that they would never sell their share of the farm where they said “I do” in 2014 and the vineyard that surrounds it without first reaching an agreement with the other party. However, the interpreter maleficent He would have sold his fraction without prior notice to the Russian businessman Yuri Shefler, as reported by the website dedicated to news about celebrities.

During all this time, the Hollywood actor had turned the vineyard in France into a multi-million dollar business, since it is one of the main producers of rosé wine in the world. However, the property was actually in both their names. Pitt has alluded to this matter by adding that he put much more work and funds into this winery than Jolie did to make it profitable.

The report includes some details regarding this fact. “Jolie consummated the purported sale without Pitt’s knowledge, denying Pitt the right of consent he was owed and the right of first refusal over his business. She has sold her interest with the knowledge and intention that Shefler and his affiliates would want to control the business that Pitt had been engaged in, and undermine Pitt’s investment in Miraval, “the text concludes.

The press already had access in 2021 to the documents of this legal process in which it is reflected that the artist found a buyer for her part of those French vineyards, but that she could not finalize said sale because Pitt had not yet consented to lift the ATRO (“Automatic temporary restraining order”, for its acronym in English, measures that are imposed by default in divorce proceedings to prevent either party from making financial decisions that harm the other). Unless the judge decided to suspend that condition, Jolie would not be able to get rid of her part in Miraval.

On June 30, the actress already filed an emergency petition to suspend the ATRO so that the interested buyer would not have time to retract the operation. However, the judge ruled that Jolie had failed to prove there was “immediate danger, irreparable harm or loss, or immediate property damage.” However, according to Page Sixwould have finally made the decision to sell his part of the farm despite the fact that Pitt has not agreed to the request.

Located in the heart of French Provence and covering 30 hectares, the Château Miraval vineyards cover two appellations in the Coteaux-Varois-en-Provence and Côtes de Provence area, under which two white wines and one rosé are produced. Already in 2016, shortly after announcing their separation in 2019, the couple put the castle up for sale, with 35 rooms and 500 hectares of land (including the vineyards), but its high price, 55 million euros, it seems that buyers were not convinced then.

This is not the only fight in which both artists are immersed. Although last May 2021 it seemed that everything had been closed with the granting of custody of the children they share, the case took a new turn in October. The children passed back to Jolie, and that’s when Pitt decided it was time to request a new custody review of the children. The interpreter of Fight club He filed an appeal in a Californian high court, but this new review was denied.