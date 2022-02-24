BMV and peso fall due to war between Ukraine and Russia

Because of beginning of the russian military operation in Ukraine, the Mexican stock exchange (BMV) and the Mexican peso registered falls this Thursday morning.

The BMV opened session with negative numbers registering a decrease of -2.35 percent, standing at 51 thousand 362.95 units.

In the foreign exchange market, the Mexican peso starts the session with a depreciation of 1.31 percent or 26.5 cents, trading around 20.51 pesos per dollar, with the exchange rate touching a minimum of 20.2378 and a maximum of 20.5782 pesos, detailed Core Bank.

In the broad basket of main crosses, only the Japanese yen shows an appreciation in the session due to greater market demand as a refuge, advancing 0.29 percent, while the rest of the currencies lose ground, with the Mexican peso placing itself in the position 14 among the most depreciated.

The most depreciated currencies are the Russian ruble with 5.12 percent, the Polish zloty with 3.25 percent, the Turkish lira with 3.14 percent, the Hungarian forint with 3.10 percent, the Czech crown with 2.85 percent, the Chilean peso with 2.29 percent, the Swedish krona with 2.17 percent and the Brazilian real with 1.70 percent.

The Russian military launched a military invasion of Ukraine, launching missiles and air strikes against military infrastructure, including strikes on key cities, with the aim, according to the Russian president, Vladimir Putinto demilitarize Ukraine and replace its current political regime.

The beginning of the invasion was quickly condemned by Western countries that also promised severe sanctions against Russia. For its part, the Chinese government called for restraint in the face of the crisis, but refused to qualify the attacks from Russia as an invasion.

During the session, the markets’ attention will be focused on the evolution of the military conflict between Russia and Ukraine, as well as the escalation of tensions between Russia and the West, the main risk being that the military attack on Ukrainian territory intensifies or that directly involve a Western country in the armed conflict, which would imply a larger-scale war.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador assured that the Government of Mexico is already found prepared for the economic effects that could cause conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

With information from López-Dóriga Digital