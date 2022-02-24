Biological mother of Angelina Jolie’s daughter appears and makes a confession

Angelina Jolie he adopted his daughter Zahara when she was barely six months old, at that time the little girl was called Yemsrach.

However, two years later and after completing the adoption process, she became Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt.

Currently, the Ethiopian teenager enjoys a life full of luxury and stands out as a businesswoman at 17 years old.

Although becoming the daughter of Angelina and Brad Pitt has guaranteed her success, her biological mother, Mentewab Dawit, does not forget her.

During an interview granted to the Reuters agency, the woman confessed that the birth of her daughter occurred after being raped.

“He pulled out a knife and put a hand over my mouth so I wouldn’t scream. She raped me and then she disappeared,” Dawit said.

He wants to communicate with Zahara

Now 17 years later, Mentwabe Dawit thanks Angelina Jolie for adopting her daughter and guarantee a decent life.

“I never refused the adoption of my daughter by Angelina. I think my daughter is very lucky to be adopted by a globally famous woman. I wish them all the luck in the world,” she noted.

He also noted that “Angelina has been more of a mother to her (Zahara) than me. He’s been with her since she was a baby, but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t miss her.”, he revealed.

The woman mentioned that she intends to resume contact with her daughter and meet with her without taking away the rights of the actress.

The little girl’s adoption process was wrapped in lies by her relatives, after her grandmother claimed that the baby was an orphan of HIV, a statement that she denied years later and it was her own mother who confessed that everything was a lying to hide her rape.

Now the young woman is very close to the protagonist of Maleficent and they fight together for women’s rights.