Billie Eilish says she was nervous to meet Daniel Craig and was fascinated by his eyes

Billie Eilish is one of the most important personalities today. Despite her young age, she has achieved several successes in the music industry and she has also used her platform to talk about important social issues. As proof of her relevance, the singer was chosen to do the song for No time to die- 83%, joining the ranks of Adele, Madonna, Patti Labelle and Sam Smith, among many others. For the young promise, this job was not easy, especially since it was the great farewell to James Bond, but what marked this alliance the most for her was being able to meet Daniel Craig himself.

Keep reading: Billie Eilish reveals that she was addicted to adult cinema and says that it ruined her brain

After shuffling many names, in 2005 it was confirmed that the new Agent 007 would be played by Daniel Craigbest known at the time for films like Road to Perdition – 81% and not everything is what it seems – 81%. The decision was received with many doubts from the fans, because they did not see the seductive James Bond of Ian Fleming’s novels in the actor’s physique. Of course, the comparisons with Pierce Brosnan and Sean Connery were also immediate and at that time Craig always ended up losing.

Fans’ perspective changed until 007: Casino Royale – 95% premiered around the world. The film made it clear that the producers had worked very hard to create a new version of the agent that would work better in the context of the action films of the time, but that would keep all those aspects of the protagonist that connoisseurs always look for in adaptations. to the movies. An important part of achieving this was precisely the presence of Daniel Craigwho was a Bond in training who gradually acquired the aura of 007.

For many, Daniel Craig not only did he do a great job movie after movie, he is also the best Bond ever and one that will be very difficult to replace. Some fans even believe that the character’s movies should take a while, as no actor who comes along will be able to shake Craig’s image that quickly. Despite the controversy, his last appearance on no time to die It will also generate a lot of debate in future years, so even if the actor retires, his name will still be connected to James Bond.

You may also like: Ralph Fiennes was in talks to play James Bond

One of her biggest fans seems to be just billie eilish, who was able to meet the actor thanks to the song he composed for the film. In an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers (via CinemaBlend), the singer assured that she was very nervous to meet Craig and that she was immediately attracted:

Yes, James Bond! He is a DILF.

Seth Meyers supported the comment and confirmed that he also considers Daniel Craig a dilf. The acronym comes from the English “Dad I’d Like to F*ck” and refers to a father who is very sexy. It must be remembered that the actor is married to Rachel Weisz and they have a daughter, whose name is not public because both are very reserved with their life as a couple.

Following up on Eilish’s comment, she says it was the actor’s blue eyes that caught her eye:

Those eyes! You literally wouldn’t believe it. They are crazy. When I met him it was like, “Gee, they feel like they’re here [cerca de mi cara].”

seth meyers confirmed again that he feels the same and that the look of Daniel Craig she is too intimidating and attractive.

Daniel Craig and billie eilish they met in the recording studio because the actor had to be satisfied with the song for the film. In fact, at first, the interpreter of James Bond believed that the melody did not work for the great closing of his story, but when they put it back on with a better sound, he asked to hear it twice and assured that it was truly incredible. The work of billie eilishalso called No Time To Dieis nominated for an Oscar in the category of Best Original Song.

don’t leave without reading: Idris Elba is being considered to be the new James Bond, confirms producer of the franchise