Billie Eilish on “Saturday Night Live”: She will host the show, sing and act in comedy sketches | United States | USA | USA | celebrity | nndc | PEOPLE

Singer billie eilish She is going through a great moment in her career, not only is she considered a reference exponent worldwide, but her popularity will allow her to debut as host of the comedy show “Saturday Night Live” on NBC.

Through the official Instagram account, the interpreter of “Your Power” surprised everyone by announcing that she will be the presenter of the space that has been on the air for more than forty years through the international network. As if that weren’t enough, she won’t be her only role on the show.

“Ahhh!! I’m hosting and performing on SNL (Saturday Night Live)!! It’s crazy and I want to scream!! See you on December 11, SNL!”, the 19-year-old artist wrote on her Instagram account. It should be noted that the singer debuted on the show two years ago, when she presented “Bad Guy.”

Along with her role as presenter, the young singer will be in charge of a musical part in which she will present her most recent album, “Happier Than Ever”. She will also act in comedy sketches of the show.

On the other hand, singer Billie Eilish was also confirmed as the headliner at the 2022 edition of the Glastonbury music festival, which had to cancel its last two editions due to the pandemic.

