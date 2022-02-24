Billie Eilish and the body as a situation

In the first song of his latest album happier than ever, billie eilish she sings:

I’m getting older, I think I’m aging well

I wish someone had told me I’d be doing this by myself

I know that Billie is very famous for a long time and I had heard some song randomly but I had never stopped to listen to it. Recently, a musician friend told me about Billie’s latest album and hers, her brother, who is also a musician and writes and plays with her, and since her recommendations are usually good, I listened. Since then she plays continuously in our home. The albums that I like, I like to listen to them in a row because I feel the dramaturgy and how one climate is leading to another and in this case the videos are added, that there are some songs that already have their video and some of them are very good or eloquent. Like the one in which he screams on the roof of a house that sticks out of the water and it rains and everything is black and Billie, drenched, screams her heartbreak until she plunges fully into the black water towards the bottom where the house was left. habit. In this she also shouts that the cause of her pain made her hate that city, she shouts you made me hate this city, which is an idea that I really like, that someone who doesn’t love you can make you hate the city they share. Or the one in which she is on the highway at night like lost and the cars with their headlights pass her so close and it seems that they are going to knock her down. Or the other one in which she runs alone through a mall without people and steals food under the Cartesian principle of existing after having thought of the mansplaining version, a postmodern and cheeky approach, and at least Billie, a young white American woman, can do it. which is not much but it is something.





Another white American woman, Siri Hustvedt starts from discussing Descartes in her book Mirages of certainty, an essay in which he reflects on the relationship between body and mind. There he says, among many other things:

“In The Second Sex, Simone de Beauvoir states: *If the body is not a thing, it is a situation; it is our way of apprehending the world and the outline of our projects * She does not say that the body is always in a situation or context. She maintains that it is a sittuation. It is a dynamic conception of a person as a bodily subject.”

The body, then, as a situation. This idea challenges me.

In one of the endless interviews with the very young Billie (who is 19 years old today), she once again answers the question of why her songs are sad or depressing. And Billie replies that she doesn’t see it that way, that she doesn’t consider them sad or depressing. She instead she answers “I’m telling you what it’s like to be human, how can that be weird?”

Billie is spontaneous, Billie is lucid, Billie is connected.

I don’t idealize Billie: she’s also a fan of high-end cars, clothes and probably other things I don’t know about. She is 19, she is American and lives in this world. Although in Los Angeles. And she must be one of the most famous young women on planet earth. And despite all that or thanks to all that, Billie is not depressed. Billie loves life so much that she can’t take it anymore. And whoever loves life is not necessarily full sitting on a cliff looking at the sea. Who loves life in this now that touches us also and above all, feels pain.

Last week I went to a talk with a group of teenagers, girls and boys aged 15 and 16 who are studying acting. They rehearse plays in those classes and this year they chose to do a play that I wrote several years ago. That’s why they invited me to talk. The first thing that surprised me is that there were so many. Because my play is for four characters. They explain to me that they unfolded 3 of the characters and that they are interpreted by several of them without further explanation. The different actresses and actors follow each other with no more excuse than that. I think it’s a great idea, the one with those split characters. They invited me to talk and that’s what we did. And these young people are great. They are lucid, they are intelligent, they are sensitive. They still go to high school and are intrigued, curious, eager. I feel questioned, I feel emotion and joy: these young people are also connected.

The other day they asked Ramón, my 6-year-old son, if they also told him that if he lied his nose would grow. First Ramón doesn’t understand, right away he associates with Pinocchio and says no, they never told him that. He thinks about it and adds that he doesn’t understand what would be wrong with having a big nose anyway. And there it is again: being able to see things as if it were the first time. What if he had a big nose, what?

There’s a documentary about Billie, The world’s a little blurry, which accompanies her for two years or so, in the process that goes from literally composing in her brother’s room, to the release of the album, the world tours, to the 5 Grammys she wins and that barely fit her the arms. That camera is very close to her and her family all the time, at all times. We can see her tourette in action, her love disagreements, her anguish, the family dog, the tragedy of her legs, and also the shows, the tours, the prizes, the clothes, the fans that she prefer to call “my family”.

Billie, as I said, really likes cars. And she wants one that I don’t know which one it is because unlike her I’m terrible with cars and I don’t get to see them and I can even confuse their color, she wants and receives as a gift after the release of her first album, which is a success, a matte black car, that is, it doesn’t shine, it has something of Batman’s car. She and she have it standing there in the patio of her parents’ house and she washes it and looks at it until she gets her license and she can drive it. There is a long scene then in the documentary in which she is about to go out with the car for the first time, she is already sitting behind the wheel with the door open in the family patio and her father is next to her, nervous, excited, and he gives her a long talk about how to be responsible, about what it means to drive, it is seen that it is a moment in which something else is at stake. Billie is looking anxious, behind the wheel, but she listens to him with respect. And when her father finishes speaking, far from rolling his eyes at her, he thanks him, hugs him, tells him he loves him and leaves. The father is left standing alone in the courtyard and speaks to the camera, or to whoever is behind it. He talks about watching grow, about letting go. He also knows that it is essential and that you have to trust. He says, too, that the human body is a mysterious machine so delicate that it is so unlikely to continue to function, at any moment. It’s a good scene from the documentary, it’s a scene that is really happening. But what has this scene so atavistic as inverted is that the one who slaps it with everything will be fine on her dad’s back is Billie, and not the other way around. And there is also something of this about looking at things as if it were the first time. She does not feel harassed by that father who gives instructions that nothing could avoid, she understands that he needs that moment, she grants it to him, she thanks him. She is being empathetic and understanding with her dad and is the one who gives the loving pat. I think that I am also going to that with the idea of ​​the dissolution of verticality and of a certain idea of ​​ancient authority: experience and knowledge can come from any direction, not necessarily from top to bottom, but to be able to see it you have to be attentive, receptive , connected.

The idea of ​​the dissolution of verticality and of a certain idea of ​​ancient authority: experience and knowledge can come from any direction, not necessarily from top to bottom, but to be able to see it you have to be connected.

Billie knows many things with her body, mind and soul; The young actresses of the other day know many things with their body, mind and soul, like many people who know many things with their body, mind and soul. Sometimes she is enough to listen. And think of the body as a situation.

