Bianca Belair wants to face the 4 Horsewomans in WWE

After the achievements he has achieved bianca belair in her career so far, she has commented that she is aiming defeat the WWE Horsewomans and thus be the most dominant female superstar.

Bianca Belair wants to beat the 4 pillars of the women’s division

So far the female superstar of WWE, Bianca Belair has positioned herself as one of the most dominant fighters and main women’s division, having won the 2021 battle royal and having one of the WrestleMania moments, has come face to face with Sasha Banks and Bayley and has defeated them both, however for Belair this would not be enough.

During a recent interview with Luke Owen from the WrestleTalk portal, Bianca Belair commented that her goal is to defeat the 4 WWE Horsewomans which are Sasha Banks, Bayley, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair, He would only need the last two and with them he intends to continue in the future, this is what he said for the aforementioned portal.

“So it could be said that my goal is to be in all the big moments and always come out on top. And finally having defeated the four horsemen. That is a goal of mine. I have Bayley, I have Sasha, Becky and Charlotte are next, so two out of four. That is my future goal.”

As we have known for years who have been representing the WWE women’s division they have always been, Sasha, Becky, Bayley and Charlotte Flair, that’s why getting a loss to the 4 would earn Bianca a well-recognized position among other female superstars that not all of them have.

Bianca Belair already has a fight vs the next one in line

It should be remembered that right now Bianca Belair already has an agreed fight against Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 38 for the RAW women’s championship thanks to having won the Elimination Chamber, We will see if he manages to star again in another great moment becoming champion and defeating another rider.