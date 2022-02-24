Ben Stiller thinks Pete Davidson’s humor makes him popular on dates. These are his most famous couples

ben stiller was candid in expressing his views on the popularity of Peter Davidson for female-to-female dating, as it gave the Saturday Night Live star’s humor great credit for her love life.

During his appearance on The Howard Stern Show on Wednesday, the star of Zoolander expressed that Davidson is “an incredibly sweet boy.”

“He is so nice. He has so much charisma”the 56-year-old actor shared.

“It’s funny, it’s very funny, but I think he’s become very famous for… (quotes)Stiller added.

“I get the feeling that he is a guy who loves to work, who cares about his work. And so he will be known. He also has a big job ahead of him.”said the Meet the Parents actor.

Stiller also praised his talent for perfectly directing a highly acclaimed comedy show.

“It is not so easy to be so funny, interesting and likeable. He’s really taking his life and turning it into material.”he pointed.

What are Pete Davidson’s partners?

Carly Aquilino

Davidson briefly dated “Girl Code” alum Carly Aquilio in 2015.

While things never got too serious for the couple, she was clearly impressed by Davidson.

Years later, when he got engaged to Ariana Grande in 2018, Aquilino wrote about their romance in an Instagram post: “I know I’m the 9 billionth person to text you today about this but…I can’t.” ”

cazzie david

Davidson found himself in his first long-term relationship with comedian Larry David’s daughter, Cazzie David.

The couple started dating in May 2016 and things quickly got serious. Two years later, in May 2018, Davidson confirmed that they had officially broken up.

“We’re not together anymore,” Davidson told Complex at the time. “A very talented girl, she will be great and she will be fine. Yes, I think she will be fine.”

David opened up about their breakup in his 2020 collection of essays, “No One Asked For This,” where he reminisces about the mental health struggles the two had during their time as a couple, as well as when Davidson broke up with her the day before. upon learning that she was dating Grande.

Fortunately, he was able to get through the pain of their breakup and revealed that they were friends.

Ariana Grande

One of Davidson’s most shocking romantic moves was when he began dating Ariana Grande.

They publicly revealed that they were in a relationship in late May 2018, right after Davidson broke up with Cazzie.

Then things moved quickly from there and Davidson and Grande got engaged just a few weeks into their relationship.

But as quickly as things started, they quickly come to an end.

The couple called off their engagement and split in October 2018 after just five months together.

Davidson wasted no time in recovering from his failed engagement to Grande and moving on with Kate Beckinsale.

The duo, who have a 20-year age gap, first became romantically linked when they were spotted flirting at a Golden Globes after-party in January 2019.

They confirmed the news that they were seen kissing at a New York Rangers game in March of that year. A source at the time told Page Six that his PDA was “a ‘fk you’ for Ariana.”

But things didn’t last long for Beckinsale and Davidson, who is three years older than the actress’s daughter.

As Page Six reported, they resigned in April 2019.

“Although Kate has been in Hollywood for a long time, she struggled with the spotlight on her relationship with Pete,” a source joked at the time. “She lives her life with her heart in her hand.”

Margaret Qualley

It was a hot and heavy summer for Davidson. Margaret Qualley and Davidson began dating in August 2019, Page Six confirmed at the time.

The couple were spotted out on a romantic outing in Venice, Italy, while the actress was in town promoting her film “Seberg,” which screened at the Venice Film Festival.

But when the leaves began to change, so did their love for each other. She and Davidson separated that October.

Actress Andie MacDowell, who is Qualley’s mother, said in September that her daughter and Davidson had a “nice” relationship.

“She has a beautiful relationship with him, but I don’t want to step on their relationship too much,” he said, adding, “They have a good relationship.”

Kaia Gerber

Davidson found love again with Kaia Gerber, the daughter of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber.

The couple started dating in October 2019 and have been seen together, including a romantic getaway in Miami.

While seeing each other, we reported that Gerber’s parents hoped that the relationship “would fizzle out.”

And fizzle they did. Page Six reported in January 2020 that the couple broke up. At the time, Davidson was going through a lot with his mental health and entered rehab.

Davidson later confirmed their breakup, explaining in February, “She’s very young and I’m going through a lot and it was before I went to rehab.”

He added: “It just wasn’t the right place or the right time.”

Phoebe Dynevor

One of Davidson’s last female leads was “Bridgerton” actress Phoebe Dynevor.

Rumors of their romance began to surface in March 2021 when Davidson flew from New York to the UK to spend time with her. A source confirmed at the time that they were “spending time” together.

Then in April, Page Six learned that her and Davidson’s relationship “wasn’t too serious.”

But the source also suggested that Davidson had fallen for the Netflix beauty, saying, “Pete must like her if he’s going to fly to quaint little English towns to hang out with her on set.”

In mid-April, Davidson appeared to confirm reports of their relationship.

When someone asked the comedian who his celebrity crush was during a Zoom call with Marquette University students, he replied, “I’m with my celebrity crush.”

He added: “That’s all I can talk about.”

But their romance was short-lived as Page Six confirmed that Davidson and Dynevor split in August after just five months together.

It was said that they parted ways due to their distance: Davidson lives in New York while Dynevor lives in England.

kim kardashian

Davidson’s love life continued to be a wild ride when he and Kim Kardashian were seen holding hands on a roller coaster ride in October 2021, shortly after they kissed during an “SNL” skit.

But a source at the time claimed they were “just friends,” saying, “They hang out in the same circles, so they’ll be together from time to time. They’re just friends hanging out.”

Days later, Page Six reported that Davidson hosted a private dinner with Kardashian on Staten Island. The pair were later seen being “affectionate” on a second date night in New York.

Page Six confirmed in November that the couple is officially a couple.