Ben Stiller explains Pete Davidson’s success with women

The sentimental life of Peter Davidson it is most active. The comedian from ‘Saturday Night Live’ does not stop giving what to talk about her relationship with Kim Kardashian, but in his long love history there are also other celebrities such as Ariana Grande (they even had wedding plans), Kaia Gerber, Kate Beckinsale or Phoebe Dynevor. Come on, he has not been bad at all. If you’ve ever wondered why she’s so popular with women, pay attention to actor Ben Stiller’s latest interview, he has the answer.

The ‘Zoolander’ actor went to ‘The Howard Stern Show’, where he talked about his friendship with Pete Davidson and commented on his impressions of his success in the field of love. Stiller only had good words for Davidson, beginning by referring to him as “an incredibly sweet guy.”

“It is so nice. He has so much charisma. It’s fun, it’s so much fun.” the actor said about his friend Afterwards, the presenter joked about the fact that Pete is very famous for his long love history (in fact, there are some other memes about this), a few words to which Ben added: “And for his I work on ‘Saturday Night Live’. “I get the feeling that he’s a guy who really loves to work, that he cares about his work,” he said. Well, it’s clear to us: Pete is a great game.

Pete Davidson at the MET Gala 2021. Sean ZaniGetty Images

“It is not so easy to be so funny, interesting and likeable”, commented on Davidson. On his work as a comedian, Ben commented that the key to his success is that he “does it”, instead of inventing a character.

The 52-year-old actor isn’t the only celebrity to speak out about Pete Davidson’s success with women. Emily Ratajkowski, who worked with the comedian, called him “super charming and a great professional” as well as tall, which she finds very attractive as a model.

