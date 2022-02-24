Ben Affleck stars in the film directed by George Clooney: The Tender Bar

The Tender Man It will arrive on January 7, 2022 on the Amazon Prime Video platform. It has George Clooney as director and a cast made up of Ben Affleck, Tye Sheridan, Christopher Lloyd and Briana Middleton.

Madrid, October 15 (Europa Press).- Ben Affleck becomes on a father figure at trailer from The Tender Barthe new project cinematic of George Clooney as director. the actor of The Justice League He is the main advisor to the protagonist, played by Tye Sheridan. The film is scheduled to premiere in Amazon Prime Video for January 7, 2022.

The Tender Bar is based on the memoirs of the journalist and writer JR Moehringer, in which he narrates his childhood and youth memories, of how he grew up with a single mother, Dorothy (Lily Rabe), and how he looked for his own paternal references in the men of his family, most especially with his Uncle Charlie (Affleck).

The preview shows how Charlie is the one who gives him the first lessons to face life and how it was important for the development of the young man, because JR soon found his passion for reading and writing. “I will tell you two rules. The first, I will never let you win. And the second, I will always tell you the truth, ”Charlie tells his nephew at one point.

The film also shows JR’s first years at university, at Yale, his first love and also the first problems and setbacks that life itself gives. “In life, you must have it (talent and desire to learn). If you don’t have them, you’ll never get them. And I think you have it, ”the uncle tells his nephew when he is not having a good time.

Presented at the BFI London Film Festival on October 10, The Tender Bar It also stars Christopher Lloyd and Briana Middleton. The screenplay for the film is written by William Monahan, winner of an Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay for infiltrators.