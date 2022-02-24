Barbosa asks for maximum sentence for murderers of medical students and Uber driver

The governor of Puebla, Miguel Barbosa Huerta, requested that the judge issue in his sentence the maximum sentence for the four detainees for the murder of the three medical students, two of them of Colombian origin, murdered on February 23, 2020 after who attended the Carnival of Huejotzingo.

This day marks three years since the murder of the students José Antonio Parada Cerpa, 25 years old, Ximena Quijano Hernández and Javier Tirado Márquez, both 22 years old, as well as the Uber driver who transferred them, Josué Emmanuel Vital Castillo, 29 years old.

Due to the facts there are four detainees whose criminal proceedings are still before the State Judicial Power and it is expected that the trial will be held shortly so that a sentence is issued against those involved identified as Pablo Jesús N., Ángel N., Lisset N. and Felipe H., alias “El Pirulí”.

It was a huge tragedy. It evidenced the levels of criminality that existed in Puebla. Some areas have improved. At that time Huejotzingo had a very complex condition in terms of public security, many criminal gangs converged. There was an institutional and governmental response (…) Today it is in the hands of the judiciary, the governor of Puebla said about it in his press conference that he held remotely. He also stressed that the State Attorney General’s Office has been in communication with the parents of one of the victims from Colombia.

The students were murdered in Huejotzingo

The homicide of the three young students and the Uber driver occurred on the night of February 23. On the morning of Monday the 24th, the discovery of four bodies, including that of a woman, was reported near the Huejotzingo airport.

The information that emerged at that time indicated that two of the victims were originally from Colombia and that, apparently, they were murdered at another point.

The three young men were medical students. Ximena and José Antonio were originally from Colombia and in that country they met Javier, also a medical student at BUAP who went on an exchange. Subsequently, Ximena and José Antonio came to the UPAEP as an exchange and, coinciding with their friend Javier in Puebla, the three of them decided to attend the Huejotzingo carnival together.

The fourth person was identified as Josué Emmanuel Vital Castillo, 29 years old, who worked as an Uber driver. Hours before the discovery, his family had already reported him missing.

The Attorney General of the State of Puebla (FGE) arrested three young people almost immediately: Pablo Jesús N., Ángel N. and Lisset N., whom they linked to the process for the crimes of aggravated homicide and aggravated robbery.

Months later, the leader of this gang, Felipe HT, alias “El Pirulí”, fell. He was arrested by means of an arrest warrant issued against him for a murder perpetrated on February 21 of that same year in a winery, also in Huejotzingo. .

The arrest of “El Pirulí” occurred on November 23, 2020 by ministerial agents. The FGE issued a statement and presented him as the leader of the gang, who is also related to more criminal acts.

On Sunday, June 6, “El Pirulí” starred in a scandalous escape from the San Miguel prison, but was arrested again in Veracruz on June 17.

Regarding the carnival celebrations that begin this season, Miguel Barbosa asked the Puebla City Councils to keep them under surveillance to prevent them from getting out of control.