Banxico warns of lower economic growth and higher inflation

The Governing Board of Bank of Mexico (Banxico) warns of changes in forecasts that point to a lower economic growth and one higher inflation in the country than expected, as revealed by the minutes of the central bank on its last meeting.

“Everyone mentioned that inflation expectations for 2022 and 2023 increased again,” the document warned.

The minute is released the same day that the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi) reported that the annual headline inflation stood at 7.22 percent in the first half of February and the underlying at 6.52 percent, its highest level since 2001 and above expectations.

In addition to inflation, in Banxico’s Governing Board “everyone stressed that, according to the most timely information, the economic activity contracted slightly in the fourth quarter of 2021″, so that “some commented that growth expectations for 2022 were adjusted downwards”.

One of the members pointed out that this “responds to lower growth during the second half of 2021”, which “could extend into the first quarter of 2022”.

“Another stressed that the economic recovery shows signs of being slow and fragile. One warned that it faces the risk of an even greater setback,” the text said.

The minute corresponds to the meeting of February 10 in which Banxico raised the interest rate to 6 percent, the sixth consecutive increase in the rate, which had remained at 4 percent until June, the lowest level since 2016.

deputy governor Gerard Esquivel was the only one who voted against, as in previous decisions, arguing that it is not “appropriate to get too far ahead of the rate normalization process in the United States.”

“This can lead us too soon to a very restrictive monetary stance, which can have counterproductive effects in economic and financial matters,” said Esquivel.

The challenge of the central bank has been to raise rates to face inflation while Mexico suffers from stagnation, with a preliminary growth of 4.8 percent of GDP in 2021, below the expectation of 6 percent that the Government expected after the historical contraction of 8.2 percent in 2020.

For this 2022, the private sector expects a growth of 2.27 percent, according to the latest monthly survey by Banxico.

In the minutes, most of the members of the Governing Board recognized a drop in services, the “weakness” of industrial production and a contraction in investment.

The meeting also transcended as it was the first for Victoria Rodríguez Ceja, who took office last January as governor of the Bank of Mexico at the proposal of the president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who has nominated four of the five current members.

