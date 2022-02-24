Award Winning Look! Meghan Markle will have one of her clothes in a museum

UNITED STATES. – Meghan Markle receives an award thanks to the dress she wore during the interview with Oprah. It seems that the chosen design seems to have caused a sensation before the viewers of the show. The award was announced at the Fashion Museum Bath´s Dress for him “Dress of the Year”.

The design valued at almost 5,000 thousand dollars will be displayed in the aforementioned museum located in London. It is worth clarifying that it is not the same dress that she wore the Duchess of Sussex, but a replica of this one that was donated by the designer. It seems that the original has been kept by Meghan to remember the moment when she decided to tell the truth about her to the public.

As mentioned in the museum, royals often use their clothes to convey a message. The lotus flower that could be seen on the dress of Meghan MarkleIt was a powerful symbol. For the Duchess, the flower was appropriate thanks to its meaning of rebirth and spiritual enlightenment. Remember that this type of plant manages to flourish in poor conditions.

The dress is an icon for royal fans.

Markle’s time as an active member of the royal family was marked with depression and sadness. She herself commented that her mental health was noticeably affected due to the hundreds of criticisms received in the royal house. The fashion leaders commented that they chose the Duchess’s dress also because of the historical moment that she marked with it.

Let us remember that the talk of Meghan Markle with Oprah was something totally unexpected where important secrets of royalty were revealed. Above all, related to her and her criticism of her marriage and her son, who was unborn at that time. Without a doubt, she exposed the lesser known parts of her family.