Atlas, team with the most undefeated goals, in the football year

The Red and Black of Atlas continue with the good state of form in the first third of Grita México Closure 2022; Despite the tie at home against the UNAM Pumas, the Academy remains the institution in Aztec football that has hung the 0 on its goal the most times, led by the Colombian goalkeeper, Camilo Vargasas well as a defensive line up to the expectations of the coaching staff commanded by Diego Coca.

The football year includes the sum of matches between the Apertura 2021, both the regular phase and the league, and the present Grita México Clausura 2022. In this sense, the team commanded by the Argentine Diego Cocca, remains as it was instituted in Aztec soccer. who has left his goal at 0 the most times, with 12, surpassing his closest pursuers by a wide margin. The table is as follows:

Atlas 15 clean sheets

America 11 clean sheets

Guadalajara 10 clean sheets

Leon 10 clean sheets

Puebla 9 clean sheets

Of the total of 15 undefeated goals in favor of the Rojinegros, 9 occurred in the second half of 2021. The Apertura of that year, the Fox team, demonstrated their power in the various lines of the field of play. Pumas, Bravos de Juárez, Pachuca, Toluca, Necaxa, León, Guadalajara, Cruz Azul and Gallos Blancos de Querétaro, were unable to rival the Academy, in the regular phase.

Already for the Liguilla, 3 more teams succumbed to the Red and Black defensive. The first of them, Rayados de Monterrey at BBVA, as part of the quarterfinals, which ended with a 1-1 aggregate score in favor of the foxes by position in the table. After that, Pumas, on the field of the University Olympics, went 0. Finally, in the Aztec football final, the Jalisco Stadium hosted the second leg, seeing their team being crowned, leaving their goal blank in the 120 minutes in front of Leon.

For the current campaign, the team led by Diego Cocca has continued with the same effectiveness, regarding the number of goals allowed in his bow. Of 6 confrontations, 50% have culminated with 0 in the arc defended by Camilo Vargas; 2 in the field of Jalisco, against Atlético de San Luis and Pumas, as well as what was achieved in the Azteca against the Águilas del América.