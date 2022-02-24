Armani and Prada parade in Milan with Kardashian and Dybala as spectators

Rome, Feb 24 Luxury firms Emporio Armani and Prada today showed off their collections for the upcoming fall/winter season at Milan Women’s Fashion Week, with luxury spectators such as Kim Kardashian and soccer player Paulo Dybala. Prada proposed straight skirts with details in fabrics ranging from wool to lace or transparencies. Oversized coats and jackets were sported with feathers and synthetic embellishments on the sleeves, alternating with long vests that served as elegant, richly colored dresses and trench coats. There was also room in the Prada collection for white t-shirts, worn under wool sweaters, and for coats with openings at the back. Emporio Armani, for its part, invited 400 company employees to view the men’s and women’s collections for the upcoming fall/winter season, which it brought together because it did not participate in Milan Men’s Fashion Week last month due to the coronavirus. For her, he proposed black velvet dresses, silk pants, short skirts with high boots, button down jackets and knitted suits in shades of pink or green, while for him he opted for gray for voluminous coats with wide lapels. and jacket suits and shorts, with socks and boots. This Thursday was also the turn of Blumarine, which presented very short velvet dresses, long coats and shoulder pads, knotted garments with large bows and jeweled buttons, and tight leather dresses, worn with stilettos. Milan Fashion Week continues tomorrow with proposals from Tod’s, Missoni, Gucci and Versace. EFE lsc/ess