Ariana Grande reveals the worst romantic date she’s ever been on

Ariana Grande is one of the most recognized international artists in the world. The young American is famous all over the planet, however, very few people know about her personal life, and she has always led her private life in the strictest privacy.

Lately, the artist is opening up more with her fans. For this reason, she recently dared to tell a curious anecdote that she had never told, and that is that even if you are Ariana Grande you can have a disastrous date.

The artist lived one of the worst dates of her life a long time ago, and even her friends got a big scare. Now, he has decided to tell, after a long time in silence. Although it should be noted that it is a story that is reflected in one of her songs, like almost all of her experiences.

some more footage from the making of ‘positions’ for u 🤍 vocal arranging, stacking the bridge https://t.co/5R0sg42bzl — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) April 6, 2021

At the moment, Ariana Grande is engaged to Dalton Gomez, but has had a series of courtships in the past. And among them, there were also quotes that never came to light, one of them has been defined by the artist herself as “the worst of her life”.

A few years ago, she went out on a date with a boy and just as they began to kiss, the artist’s nose began to bleed. Quickly, both she and the boy started running towards the car so she could clean herself up.

The artist’s friends, who were in that place, came to help her very scared, but she reassured them that it was something that used to happen to her often. However, she was so embarrassed that moment that she did not go back to meet that boy.