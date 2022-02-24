Aquino and Lara are progressing satisfactorily in their respective injuries

Those injured in Coapa improve considerably and their return is getting closer. Peter Aquinas and emilio lara those who underwent fifth metatarsal surgery have already begun their rehabilitation with the kinesiologist.

It is known that the recovery of this type of injury takes time because the wound must be given enough time to heal, in which the soccer player cannot step, which is why in this period the player is forced to move in a special chair.

However, the issue of healing for both footballers evolved favorably and Not here and Laura they are already in a new phase of their recovery where the contact to the ground no longer generates any problem.

For the time being, the two Americanists are even moving around on their own, supported by crutches to be able to go to the Coapa and rehabilitate to double shift.

The exact recovery time is not yet known, but this type of injury takes between 2 and 3 months to rehabilitate, therefore, the players could return until after Day 12 when they visit Necaxa.

“Pedro and emily They are doing very well, both have already healed from their injuries, both can now support their feet and are already working with the Kinesiologist, which is a new stage in their recovery,” confirmed a source consulted by RECORD.

