‘Aquaman 2’: Amber Heard will continue as Mera; they deny rumors about her departure-Film news

A few days ago we informed you about the rumors that Amber Heard would have been fired from Aquaman 2 due to breach of one of the clauses of your contract, however, now information has arrived that denies the above. And it is that since the legal lawsuits and scandals that she has starred in with her ex-husband Johnny Depp as a result of their separation, many have asked that the actress be relieved of her role as Mera and there is even a petition about this that exceeds one million signatures in part derived from Depp fired from his role as Gellert Grindelwald in fantastic animals 3

According to what was pointed out by Ryan Parker, one of the journalists from The Hollywood Reporter: “A reliable source said reports that Amber Heard was fired from Aquaman 2 are inaccurate,” so everything seems to indicate that the actress will continue as Mera in the sequel unless they say otherwise before filming begins. Just the production of this film will start in the summer of this year, so there is still time to define what the studio wants to do both with the character and with the participation of the interpreter.

There have been several rumors surrounding Heard and she even broke the silence about her continuation in Aquaman 2, despite the fact that several have proposed that Emilia Clarke keep her role as the superhero. Let’s not even forget that Amber was part of the reshoots of the Snyder Cut of Justice League at the time, in addition to the fact that some reports indicate that Warner Bros. is happy with his work, so there are also some grounds to believe that he will continue to play the partner of Arthur Curry (Jason Momoa) .

‘Aquaman 2’: Emilia Clarke Image Created as Mera to Replace Amber Heard

Mera played Mera in ‘Aquaman’ and ‘Justice League’.



“I am very excited by the amount of fan love and appreciation that Aquaman has garnered and that has generated so much excitement for Aquaman and Mera; means we’ll be back. I’m so excited to film that.” Amber Heard told Entertainment Weekly in a statement offered last November, just in the context of the scandal that Johnny Depp starred in about his departure from Fantastic Animals 3 and that led to various comments on social networks that referred to Amber Heard and its continuity within of the superhero franchise.

Mera was the co-star of ‘Aquaman’.



It was even announced that Amber Heard will charge for giving lectures after what she lived with Johnny Depp, so the actress certainly did not look bad after the trial in the United Kingdom in which the ruling came out against Johnny Depp after the lawsuit imposed to a newspaper that called him a “wife beater.” So the actress so far does not change her status as active within the DC Extended Universe and probably when the filming gets closer there will be a statement about it or even a photo that leaks from the set to officially confirm that she will continue to give life to Mera, a character who, regardless of what happened in real life with the actress, left a good taste of mouth.